Delay In Statehood Restoration Increasing Hopelessness, Says Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the delay in restoring the statehood is diminishing their hopes, and if the restoration is further delayed, their hopelessness will magnify.

“I was hopeful from day one (about the restoration of the statehood), but it has diminished to some extent. Although I still have hope, if the restoration of statehood is delayed further, our hopelessness will increase; we will become less hopeful,” Omar told reporters in the Jammu and Kashmir legislature.

“Having said that, we have completed only one year in the government; we are still hopeful and expect that if statehood is restored during our government, it will be fine. If it takes more time, then we will think about it,” he said.

However, Omar did speak further about his “finite deadline” but reiterated that working in a union territory “is not easy”. “If there were a state, we would deploy officers as per our choice and get work done. But in a UT, my ministers are accountable for the work of officers when the officers take decisions on their own without informing the minister,” he said.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

Refuting any understanding with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Omar said the NC does not have any ties or understanding with the BJP, but it is the National Conference which is taking the BJP head-on, unlike Congress and PDP, which did not file their candidates in the by-elections in the Nagrota assembly constituency.

“This sort of attempt at death by a thousand cuts is also incorrect, because NC is the only party which takes BJP head-on. We have no secret understanding with the BJP because we don't deceive people. If we had an understanding, we would not have fielded a candidate on the fourth seat in the Rajya Sabha elections,” he said.

He said his efforts are to keep relations with the central government “correct” so that the government works well. “But there are no relations between NC and BJP, nor will we have any ties with them,” he said.