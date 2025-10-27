Delay In Statehood Restoration Increasing Hopelessness, Says Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the delay in restoring the statehood is diminishing their hopes, and if the restoration is further delayed, their hopelessness will magnify.
“I was hopeful from day one (about the restoration of the statehood), but it has diminished to some extent. Although I still have hope, if the restoration of statehood is delayed further, our hopelessness will increase; we will become less hopeful,” Omar told reporters in the Jammu and Kashmir legislature.
“Having said that, we have completed only one year in the government; we are still hopeful and expect that if statehood is restored during our government, it will be fine. If it takes more time, then we will think about it,” he said.
However, Omar did speak further about his “finite deadline” but reiterated that working in a union territory “is not easy”. “If there were a state, we would deploy officers as per our choice and get work done. But in a UT, my ministers are accountable for the work of officers when the officers take decisions on their own without informing the minister,” he said.
The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.
Refuting any understanding with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Omar said the NC does not have any ties or understanding with the BJP, but it is the National Conference which is taking the BJP head-on, unlike Congress and PDP, which did not file their candidates in the by-elections in the Nagrota assembly constituency.
“This sort of attempt at death by a thousand cuts is also incorrect, because NC is the only party which takes BJP head-on. We have no secret understanding with the BJP because we don't deceive people. If we had an understanding, we would not have fielded a candidate on the fourth seat in the Rajya Sabha elections,” he said.
He said his efforts are to keep relations with the central government “correct” so that the government works well. “But there are no relations between NC and BJP, nor will we have any ties with them,” he said.
Hitting out at those legislators who cross-voted for the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha, Omar said, “Some people sold their faith.”
NC’s candidate Imran Nabi Dar secured 21 votes more than his opponent, Sat Pal Sharma of BJP, who secured 32 votes when his party had just 28 MLAs in the legislature. “Those who sold their faith, I would like their names to be made public. On the last seat, four votes were polled for the BJP, and three MLAs deliberately destroyed their votes. Clearly BJP made attempts to lure legislators, whether they were induced or anything else that the BJP will answer,” he said.
Hitting out at the legislator from Handwara, Sajad Lone, who abstained from voting, and alleging match fixing between NC and BJP, Omar said his abstention helped the BJP. “If he did not want any match fixing, then he must have used his vote rather than abstaining from voting. I had said that those who will abstain from voting will clearly help the BJP,” he said.
Referring to the absence of NC’s disgruntled MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Omar said that NC has a lot of leaders in the party for campaigning. “I have never compelled anyone in the party to campaign. We have a lot of leaders in the party for campaigning.”
Ruhullah, whose uncle, Aga Syed Mehmood, has been fielded by the NC to contest the Budgam by-polls, had stayed away from campaigning for his uncle and the party candidate.
Speaking about Ruhullah in a dismissive tone, Omar said he won't speak about him. “Which people are you bringing on your platform? Mian Altaf’s (MP from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat) stature is no match for him; there is a huge difference between them.
The two MPs have criticised the chief minister for his work. But Omar said that he spoke to Mian Altaf, “who is a senior leader of the National Conference and my father-like figure.” “I respect his advice and told him to speak to me directly rather than through the media,” he said.
