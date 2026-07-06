ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Youth Assaulted, Given Electric Shocks, Branded With Iron Rod; Search On For Accused

Dehradun: A youth has been hospitalised in Dehradun after being brutally tortured, branded with a searing iron rod and administered electric shock over an old rivalry.

Police said the incident was linked to an old rivalry and a case has been registered against two accused based on the victim's complaint. Presently, searches are underway for the duo, police said.

The incident took place in Patel Nagar police station area on July 3. The youth, a resident of Jakhan, was severely injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Doon Hospital.

According to the complainant, he was walking on the road near Lalpul on Friday evening when he was hit by a scooter. After he fell on the road, the rider, Ankur Valmiki, and pillion rider, Sahil, allegedly surrounded him, verbally abusing and assaulting him. He told police that the duo even bit him.