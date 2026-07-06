Dehradun Youth Assaulted, Given Electric Shocks, Branded With Iron Rod; Search On For Accused
The youth somehow managed to escape and lodged a complaint at Patel Nagar police station. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at Doon Hospital.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Dehradun: A youth has been hospitalised in Dehradun after being brutally tortured, branded with a searing iron rod and administered electric shock over an old rivalry.
Police said the incident was linked to an old rivalry and a case has been registered against two accused based on the victim's complaint. Presently, searches are underway for the duo, police said.
The incident took place in Patel Nagar police station area on July 3. The youth, a resident of Jakhan, was severely injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Doon Hospital.
According to the complainant, he was walking on the road near Lalpul on Friday evening when he was hit by a scooter. After he fell on the road, the rider, Ankur Valmiki, and pillion rider, Sahil, allegedly surrounded him, verbally abusing and assaulting him. He told police that the duo even bit him.
After this, they took him to a shop in Niranjanpur vegetable market, where he was held hostage till 3 am and brutally beaten up. The duo also branded him with a hot rod and gave him electric shocks.
The victim was severely wounded but somehow managed to escape. He registered a complaint at Patel Nagar police station and was hospitalised.
"Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against Ankur Valmiki and Sahil, and investigations are underway. Also, CCTV footage from the vicinity of the incident is being examined. Search is on, and the accused will be arrested very soon," said Vinod Gusain, in-charge, Patel Nagar police station.
There are multiple injury marks across his body and his condition remains critical, doctors said.
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