Dehradun Woman Duped of Rs 3.09 Crore in 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud

Dehradun: A 69-year-old woman in Dehradun was allegedly cheated of Rs 3.09 crore by cyber fraudsters who posed as CBI and IPS officers and threatened her with a fake money laundering case. Cyber Crime Police in Dehradun on Friday stated that they have registered a case and launched an investigation into the large-scale online fraud.
According to police officials, the elderly woman, a resident of Dalanwala, received a call on September 1, 2025, from an unknown individual. The caller introduced himself as Pradeep Mishra, claiming to be an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Soon after, another person spoke to her, identifying himself as IPS officer Sunil Kumar Gautam.
During the conversation, the fraudsters allegedly threatened the woman with involvement in a Rs 68 crore money laundering case. A person named Sandeep later sent her a WhatsApp receipt showing a transfer of Rs 68 lakh and warned her of digital arrest. The accused also threatened that if she disclosed the matter to anyone, she and her children could be arrested.
The woman stated in her complaint that she continued to receive WhatsApp calls from different numbers after September 1. Between September 9 and October 30, 2025, she transferred Rs 3.09 crore into multiple bank accounts belonging to the fraudsters. The money was sent to accounts in State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), IDFC Bank, and IndusInd Bank.
The victim further told police that the fraudsters repeatedly asked for her location and even sent her photographs of her house and surroundings to intimidate her. To arrange the funds, she broke her fixed deposits, took a gold loan and sold shares. When the amount fell short, she even availed additional loans to transfer the money.
Cyber ASP Kush Mishra confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified accused persons and that the bank accounts to which the funds were transferred are being examined.
He clarified that there is no such concept as "digital arrest" in law and urged citizens to remain vigilant. "If anyone receives such threatening calls, they should immediately contact the nearest police station or the cyber police," he said.
