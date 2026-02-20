ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Woman Duped of Rs 3.09 Crore in 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud

Dehradun: A 69-year-old woman in Dehradun was allegedly cheated of Rs 3.09 crore by cyber fraudsters who posed as CBI and IPS officers and threatened her with a fake money laundering case. Cyber Crime Police in Dehradun on Friday stated that they have registered a case and launched an investigation into the large-scale online fraud.

According to police officials, the elderly woman, a resident of Dalanwala, received a call on September 1, 2025, from an unknown individual. The caller introduced himself as Pradeep Mishra, claiming to be an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Soon after, another person spoke to her, identifying himself as IPS officer Sunil Kumar Gautam.

During the conversation, the fraudsters allegedly threatened the woman with involvement in a Rs 68 crore money laundering case. A person named Sandeep later sent her a WhatsApp receipt showing a transfer of Rs 68 lakh and warned her of digital arrest. The accused also threatened that if she disclosed the matter to anyone, she and her children could be arrested.

The woman stated in her complaint that she continued to receive WhatsApp calls from different numbers after September 1. Between September 9 and October 30, 2025, she transferred Rs 3.09 crore into multiple bank accounts belonging to the fraudsters. The money was sent to accounts in State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), IDFC Bank, and IndusInd Bank.