Dehradun Tibetan Market Murder: Two Accused Arrested After Separate Encounters In Uttarakhand

Two accused in the Tibetan Market daylight killing were shot in the leg during encounters and later arrested. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: In a major breakthrough in the Tibetan Market murder case, Dehradun Police late Wednesday arrested two accused after separate encounters in the Raipur and Laltappar areas, officials said. The arrests come a day after a businessman was shot dead in broad daylight on February 11.

During checking operations in the Ladpur forest belt and near the Laltappar outpost, the suspects allegedly opened fire on police teams in an attempt to escape. In retaliatory action, both men were shot in the leg. They were taken into custody and shifted to Coronation Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment under police guard.

Police recovered two country-made pistols and the scooter believed to have been used in the crime. During preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted their role in the daylight shooting near Tibetan Market.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh visited the hospital to review their condition and directed officers to continue questioning to establish the motive and possible conspiracy.

CCTV Clues And Citywide Checks

Soon after the incident, police formed multiple teams and launched barricading and intensive vehicle checks from urban centres to nearby rural stretches. CCTV footage collected from the area showed two young men riding a black scooter, both wearing helmets to hide their identities.