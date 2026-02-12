Dehradun Tibetan Market Murder: Two Accused Arrested After Separate Encounters In Uttarakhand
After citywide barricading, police caught both suspects in separate gunfights, seized weapons and the scooter, and admitted them to the hospital.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Dehradun: In a major breakthrough in the Tibetan Market murder case, Dehradun Police late Wednesday arrested two accused after separate encounters in the Raipur and Laltappar areas, officials said. The arrests come a day after a businessman was shot dead in broad daylight on February 11.
During checking operations in the Ladpur forest belt and near the Laltappar outpost, the suspects allegedly opened fire on police teams in an attempt to escape. In retaliatory action, both men were shot in the leg. They were taken into custody and shifted to Coronation Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment under police guard.
Police recovered two country-made pistols and the scooter believed to have been used in the crime. During preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted their role in the daylight shooting near Tibetan Market.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh visited the hospital to review their condition and directed officers to continue questioning to establish the motive and possible conspiracy.
CCTV Clues And Citywide Checks
Soon after the incident, police formed multiple teams and launched barricading and intensive vehicle checks from urban centres to nearby rural stretches. CCTV footage collected from the area showed two young men riding a black scooter, both wearing helmets to hide their identities.
One suspect was seen in a dark jacket and blue jeans, while the pillion rider wore a brown jacket, light-coloured jeans and white shoes. Police had circulated the images and appealed to residents to share any information that could help trace them.
Acting on leads, teams attempted to intercept the suspects at Laltappar. When they tried to flee and fired at personnel, police responded, injuring one of them. The second accused was later tracked in the Ladpur forest area, where he too allegedly fired at officers and was shot in the leg.
SSP Singh said swift coordination between teams led to the arrests. He confirmed that the weapons and vehicle had been seized and said sustained interrogation would help investigators uncover further details.
Murder That Shook The Capital
On February 11, Arjun Sharma, a 40-year-old businessman, was shot dead in broad daylight in the crowded Tibetan Market area under the Dalanwala police station limits.
Sharma owned the Bharat Gas agency “Amar Deep” on General Mahadev Singh (GMS) Road. According to police, he had come to Parade Ground to play tennis and was heading home when two scooter-borne attackers approached him and opened fire before fleeing.
Also Read: