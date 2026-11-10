ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Rocked By Three Murders In 24 Hours

Representational image ( IANS )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s capital city of Dehradun has been rocked by three murders in a day, sending shock waves amongst its residents. These murders have been reported from different parts of the city.

The most gruesome amongst them was a man murdering his father in the Chalang Kulhan area under Rajpur Police Station for denying him money for procuring intoxicants. It is learnt that 35-year-old Nitin Rana stabbed his father, Madan Rana on Monday evening. The seriously injured 62-year-old Madan was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last. The son has been nabbed by the Police.

Police sources said that they received a call at around 7:15 pm about Madan being stabbed by his son. The injured man was rushed to the Coronation Hospital via 108 ambulance service, where he died during treatment. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Nitin is a drug addict. “Following the incident, the Police took the accused, Nitin, into custody. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene to collect evidence. The accused is currently being questioned, and further legal proceedings are underway in the case,” said P.D. Bhatt, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajpur Police Station.