Dehradun Rocked By Three Murders In 24 Hours
The murders reported from different parts of the city have sent shock waves amongst the city residents, reports Himanshu Chauhan.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s capital city of Dehradun has been rocked by three murders in a day, sending shock waves amongst its residents. These murders have been reported from different parts of the city.
The most gruesome amongst them was a man murdering his father in the Chalang Kulhan area under Rajpur Police Station for denying him money for procuring intoxicants. It is learnt that 35-year-old Nitin Rana stabbed his father, Madan Rana on Monday evening. The seriously injured 62-year-old Madan was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last. The son has been nabbed by the Police.
Police sources said that they received a call at around 7:15 pm about Madan being stabbed by his son. The injured man was rushed to the Coronation Hospital via 108 ambulance service, where he died during treatment. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Nitin is a drug addict.
“Following the incident, the Police took the accused, Nitin, into custody. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene to collect evidence. The accused is currently being questioned, and further legal proceedings are underway in the case,” said P.D. Bhatt, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajpur Police Station.
Sources said that Nitin initially demanded money from his nephew, Rishabh Rawat and attacked him with a sickle after being denied. Rishabh somehow escaped and saved his life. Meanwhile, his father, Madan, intervened to try and stop his son. Enraged by his father's scolding, Nitin stabbed him with a knife.
In another incident reported from the Suri Chowk area, a minor dispute between some boys allegedly led to the death of 15-year-old Arsh. His family has alleged that Arsh's friends, pretending to be strangers, admitted him to a hospital and fled. The family suspects the friends of being responsible for the boy’s death.
In yet another instance reported from the Talla Adhoivala area under Raipur Police Station, a young man was brutally murdered over a property dispute with repeated stabs from a khukhri. The deceased has been identified as Gaurav. His cousin was also seriously injured in the attack. Gaurav’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The Police are looking for the absconding accused.
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