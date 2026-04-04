Dehradun Retired Brigadier Murder Case: Two More Accused Held After Encounter
Two wanted accused were held after an encounter in the Dehradun Retired Brigadier murder case, with police recovering weapons and intensifying the investigation.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Dehradun: Following an encounter, the police have arrested two more accused who were absconding in the murder case of retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi in the Rajpur police station area, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. One of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and has been admitted to the hospital. A pistol, along with two empty cartridges and three live rounds, was recovered from his possession.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobal and Superintendent of Police (SP) City Pramod Kumar reached the spot and reviewed the situation. With these arrests, a total of nine people have now been taken into custody in the case.
According to SSP Dobal, during a checking operation in Johri village on Friday night, police received inputs about the accused involved in the murder. During a check near Guniyaal village, two men on foot tried to flee towards a vacant plot after spotting the police team.
Acting on suspicion, police chased them and caught one on the spot. When police attempted to nab the second accused, he opened fire at the team. In retaliatory firing, the accused was shot in the leg and injured.
The two accused arrested after the encounter have been identified as Shantanu Tyagi (21), a resident of Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Mohammad Kavish Hussain Tyagi (22), a resident of Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).
Weapon Recovered, Fresh Case Registered
Police recovered a pistol, two empty cartridges and three live rounds from the injured accused. He was shifted to the hospital for treatment. Both accused were wanted in the Rajpur murder case. A separate case has also been registered against them under Section 109 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act for attempting to attack the police team.
How The Incident Unfolded
The incident dates back to March 30, when a shooting between two groups occurred in Johri village. During the clash, 74-year-old retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi, who was out on a morning walk, was hit by a bullet in his chest. He was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.
A case was registered at Rajpur police station under Section 103(1) BNS based on a complaint filed by his relative, Rakesh Kumar Upreti. The investigation is currently being carried out under BNS Sections 103(1)/3/5/125 and 3/25 of the Arms Act.
Bar Dispute Led To Violence
During an investigation, it emerged that the incident stemmed from a dispute on the night of March 29 at GEN-Z Bar near Kuthal Gate. A disagreement over reducing a bill between bar staff Rohit and Akhlaq, and a group, including Shantanu Tyagi, Aditya Chaudhary, Kavish Tyagi and their associates, escalated into a conflict. Following the argument, bar employees Rohit and Akhlaq allegedly smashed the rear windshield of Aditya Chaudhary’s Scorpio vehicle.
Chase And Firing Turned Fatal
The next morning, on March 30, both groups came face-to-face again. Aditya Chaudhary and his associates chased the bar staff’s Fortuner vehicle in their Scorpio. During the chase, both sides opened fire. Amid the exchange of gunfire, retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi, who was passing through the area, was hit by a bullet in his chest and died.
Earlier Arrests And Recoveries
Police had earlier arrested several accused in the case, including:
- Rohit Kumar (20) from Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Delhi (bar staff, Fortuner occupant)
- Mohammad Akhlaq (23) from Khagaria, Bihar (bar staff, Fortuner occupant)
- Sandeep Kumar (43) from Amar Colony, Mundka, West Delhi (bar operator)
- Aditya Chaudhary (20) from Nanur Kheda Nalapani, Raipur, Dehradun (Scorpio occupant)
- Aadesh Giri
- Sameer Chaudhary
- Mohit Arora
Police had also recovered two country-made pistols and four live cartridges used in the crime.
Public Anger, Security Tightened
The incident had triggered strong public outrage in the area, with residents demanding swift action against the accused. Taking the matter seriously, police intensified checking operations, leading to the latest arrests. Authorities said strict action will be taken against all those involved in the case.
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