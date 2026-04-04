ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Retired Brigadier Murder Case: Two More Accused Held After Encounter

Dehradun: Following an encounter, the police have arrested two more accused who were absconding in the murder case of retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi in the Rajpur police station area, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. One of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and has been admitted to the hospital. A pistol, along with two empty cartridges and three live rounds, was recovered from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobal and Superintendent of Police (SP) City Pramod Kumar reached the spot and reviewed the situation. With these arrests, a total of nine people have now been taken into custody in the case.

According to SSP Dobal, during a checking operation in Johri village on Friday night, police received inputs about the accused involved in the murder. During a check near Guniyaal village, two men on foot tried to flee towards a vacant plot after spotting the police team.

Acting on suspicion, police chased them and caught one on the spot. When police attempted to nab the second accused, he opened fire at the team. In retaliatory firing, the accused was shot in the leg and injured.

The two accused arrested after the encounter have been identified as Shantanu Tyagi (21), a resident of Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Mohammad Kavish Hussain Tyagi (22), a resident of Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).

Weapon Recovered, Fresh Case Registered

Police recovered a pistol, two empty cartridges and three live rounds from the injured accused. He was shifted to the hospital for treatment. Both accused were wanted in the Rajpur murder case. A separate case has also been registered against them under Section 109 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act for attempting to attack the police team.

How The Incident Unfolded

The incident dates back to March 30, when a shooting between two groups occurred in Johri village. During the clash, 74-year-old retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi, who was out on a morning walk, was hit by a bullet in his chest. He was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

A case was registered at Rajpur police station under Section 103(1) BNS based on a complaint filed by his relative, Rakesh Kumar Upreti. The investigation is currently being carried out under BNS Sections 103(1)/3/5/125 and 3/25 of the Arms Act.