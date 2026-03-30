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Dehradun: Retired Army Brigadier Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Rajpur

The incident took place near Tula Apartments in Johri village, where the victim died on the spot after being fired upon by an unidentified assailant.

retired Army VK JOSHI SHOT DEAD
Police cordon off the area and investigation is underway (ANI)
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By ANI

Published : March 30, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dehradun: A retired Army Brigadier, VK Joshi, was shot dead during his morning walk in the Rajpur Police Station area of Dehradun on Monday, officials said. The incident took place near Tula Apartments in Johri village, where the victim died on the spot after being fired upon by an unidentified assailant.

According to officials at the scene, the firing broke out during an argument between people travelling in two vehicles, and a stray bullet hit the Brigadier while he was out for a walk.

An eyewitness said, "During a morning walk, I saw an incident, and on reaching the spot, the people who were with the Brigadier said that he had been shot. It was said that people in 2 vehicles were firing at each other..."

The police have reached the spot and are currently investigating the incident.

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