ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun: Retired Army Brigadier Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Rajpur

Dehradun: A retired Army Brigadier, VK Joshi, was shot dead during his morning walk in the Rajpur Police Station area of Dehradun on Monday, officials said. The incident took place near Tula Apartments in Johri village, where the victim died on the spot after being fired upon by an unidentified assailant.

According to officials at the scene, the firing broke out during an argument between people travelling in two vehicles, and a stray bullet hit the Brigadier while he was out for a walk.