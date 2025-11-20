Dehradun Reports Over 42% Rise In Traffic Violations With 1.7 Lakh Challans
'No vending zone' signs are being installed at areas demarcated by the municipal corporation and carts or stalls will not be allowed here.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Dehradun: Traffic violation cases have increased by 42.4 per cent in Dehradun with number of challans issued to drunk drivers rising by 274 percent and to underage drivers by 666 percent.
In order to address the city's traffic problems, ADG crime and law and order V Murugesan held a meeting with the district's senior officials recently.
At the meeting, shortage of traffic police personnel due to increasing number of processions, rallies, protests, fairs, and festivals came to light. It was also revealed that approximately 1.2 million vehicles are registered in the Dehradun district's urban area, which is resulting in traffic congestions.
"In 2017, a total of 411 police personnel were deployed for traffic management in the district. Currently, the number stands at 269. Due to shortage of staff, no traffic police personnel have been deployed in Vikasnagar, Mussoorie, and other areas while only a limited number of personnel have been deployed in Rishikesh area," Murugesan said.
Also, several processions and rallies were held in the last two years. In 2024, 4,145 processions, rallies, demonstrations, and 38 fairs and festivals were organised in the district. This year, 2,653 processions, rallies, demonstrations, and 32 fairs and festivals have been organised so far.
This apart, last year, the district hosted four VVIP and 2,825 VIP visits while in 2025, so far six VVIP and 2,575 VIP visits have been conducted. To maintain smooth traffic during such a large number of protests, VVIP duties, and other events, additional police personnel are deployed from police stations for traffic duty.
Police have identified 20 bottlenecks within the district where additional police force is required to manage traffic. Construction work is being carried out on many stretches by PWD, UPCL, GAIL, and the Jal Sansthan, which also contributes to significant traffic congestion.
To improve traffic management, the district police have asked the Municipal Corporation to declare no-vending zones on 12 main roads in the city, prohibiting stalls and carts and efforts have been taken to reduce accidents at the previously identified 52 black spots.
Police said that in collaboration with the Mussoorie Development Authority, 241 parking spaces have been identified and action is underway to ensure public access to parking. Furthermore, the police have taken two to three times more action against traffic violations, especially drunk driving, rash driving, and overspeeding this year compared to last year. This has resulted in an 18 percent reduction in road accidents.
Actions Against Traffic Violation
- Total challans issued were 1,72,499
- Actions against drunk driving increased by 274 percent.
- Actions against dangerous driving increased by 111 percent
- Overspeeding challans increased by 177 percent
- Challans for not wearing helmets increased by 48 percent.
- Challans for jumping traffic signals increased by 98 percent.
- Challans for driving offences by minors increased by 666 percent.
- Chances for triple-riding increased by 76 percent.
- Chances for using mobile phones while driving increased by 21 percent.
"In addition to the local police, special flying squads of traffic police should be formed, which will conduct random checks at various locations, especially at night, and take action against drunk driving and overspeeding. Reports on cancellation of licenses of all such drivers should be sent," Murugesan added.
The ADG further said all Circle Officers (COs), police station in-charges, and traffic inspectors should regularly brief the forces regarding their duties and review their work once a week along with motivating them to perform their duties properly.
In coordination with the Municipal Corporation, 'no vending zone' signs will be installed in the city in the demarcated areas and instructions should be issued to prevent stalls or carts from being set up at these locations. Legal action should be taken against violators. Vehicles parked in no-parking zones should be regularly towed using cranes, along with challans.
Real-time updates of rallies, processions, and other events taking place in the district should be given to the public through social media, FM radio, and the media. This will ensure that information about events reaches people so that they avoid using the routes for commuting.
Also Read