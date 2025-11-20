ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Reports Over 42% Rise In Traffic Violations With 1.7 Lakh Challans

Dehradun: Traffic violation cases have increased by 42.4 per cent in Dehradun with number of challans issued to drunk drivers rising by 274 percent and to underage drivers by 666 percent.

In order to address the city's traffic problems, ADG crime and law and order V Murugesan held a meeting with the district's senior officials recently.

At the meeting, shortage of traffic police personnel due to increasing number of processions, rallies, protests, fairs, and festivals came to light. It was also revealed that approximately 1.2 million vehicles are registered in the Dehradun district's urban area, which is resulting in traffic congestions.

"In 2017, a total of 411 police personnel were deployed for traffic management in the district. Currently, the number stands at 269. Due to shortage of staff, no traffic police personnel have been deployed in Vikasnagar, Mussoorie, and other areas while only a limited number of personnel have been deployed in Rishikesh area," Murugesan said.

Also, several processions and rallies were held in the last two years. In 2024, 4,145 processions, rallies, demonstrations, and 38 fairs and festivals were organised in the district. This year, 2,653 processions, rallies, demonstrations, and 32 fairs and festivals have been organised so far.

This apart, last year, the district hosted four VVIP and 2,825 VIP visits while in 2025, so far six VVIP and 2,575 VIP visits have been conducted. To maintain smooth traffic during such a large number of protests, VVIP duties, and other events, additional police personnel are deployed from police stations for traffic duty.

Police have identified 20 bottlenecks within the district where additional police force is required to manage traffic. Construction work is being carried out on many stretches by PWD, UPCL, GAIL, and the Jal Sansthan, which also contributes to significant traffic congestion.