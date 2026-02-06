Dehradun Private Hospital Fined Rs 10 Lakh For Medical Negligence, Two Doctors Suspended
Action followed a complaint by the patient's husband, Colonel Amit Kumar, after an investigation committee confirmed medical negligence at the Mussoorie Hospital.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Medical Council has taken strict action against a private hospital on Mussoorie Road in Dehradun following the death of a woman during treatment. The council has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the hospital for medical negligence and suspended the registration of two doctors for two months.
The action was taken by the Ethics, Discipline and Registration Committee of the Uttarakhand Medical Council after a detailed investigation into the case. The incident occurred on April 4, 2025, according to Dr Anuj Singhal, Chairman of the council's Judicial Committee.
The woman, identified as Bindeshwari Devi, died while undergoing treatment at the private hospital. After her death, her husband, Colonel Amit Kumar, filed a formal complaint with the Uttarakhand Medical Council. He alleged that negligence in treatment by the hospital and doctors led to his wife's death.
Following the complaint, a three-member committee of doctors was formed to investigate the matter. The committee was led by Dr Mahesh Kudiyal, chairman of the Medical Council's Disciplinary Committee. After examining medical records and other relevant details, the committee confirmed negligence in the treatment.
Based on this, the council ordered the hospital to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation. In addition, the registration of two doctors working at the hospital has been suspended for two months. During this suspension period, the doctors will not be allowed to practice at any hospital or nursing home.
The council stated that such action was necessary to ensure accountability and maintain ethical standards in medical practice. It also sent a clear message that negligence in patient care will not be tolerated.
Meanwhile, the hospital management has claimed that it has not yet received any official communication or letter regarding the fine and suspension order from the medical council.
