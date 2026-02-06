ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Private Hospital Fined Rs 10 Lakh For Medical Negligence, Two Doctors Suspended

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Medical Council has taken strict action against a private hospital on Mussoorie Road in Dehradun following the death of a woman during treatment. The council has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the hospital for medical negligence and suspended the registration of two doctors for two months.

The action was taken by the Ethics, Discipline and Registration Committee of the Uttarakhand Medical Council after a detailed investigation into the case. The incident occurred on April 4, 2025, according to Dr Anuj Singhal, Chairman of the council's Judicial Committee.

The woman, identified as Bindeshwari Devi, died while undergoing treatment at the private hospital. After her death, her husband, Colonel Amit Kumar, filed a formal complaint with the Uttarakhand Medical Council. He alleged that negligence in treatment by the hospital and doctors led to his wife's death.

Following the complaint, a three-member committee of doctors was formed to investigate the matter. The committee was led by Dr Mahesh Kudiyal, chairman of the Medical Council's Disciplinary Committee. After examining medical records and other relevant details, the committee confirmed negligence in the treatment.