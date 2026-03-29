ETV Bharat / state

PRD Jawan Dies In Dehradun Police Custody, Inquiry Ordered

Dehradun: A Provincial Guards Force (PRD) jawan, who was taken into police custody here on charges of creating a ruckus, died under suspicious circumstances at the Raipur police station in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaya Baluni said police were alerted by Mahadev Petrol Pump in Ladpur on Saturday evening when Sunil Raturi (45) refused to pay after refuelling his vehicle and misbehaved with the staff while intoxicated. "Upon arrival, the police attempted to reason with Raturi, but when he remained uncooperative, he was taken into custody, and his vehicle was impounded," Baluni said.

Following his detention, a breathalyser test confirmed that Raturi was under the influence of alcohol. A case was registered against him under the Motor Vehicles Act, and he was placed in the lock-up after creating commotion, she said. "Shortly after, the police personnel found him unconscious in the lock-up and rushed him to Coronation Hospital, where he was declared dead," Baluni added.

Meanwhile, Raturi's family has alleged that he died by suicide while in police custody and demanded strict action against the officers involved.