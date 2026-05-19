ETV Bharat / state

Property Of Absconding Accused Attached In Jharkhand After Gangster's Murder in Dehradun

Jamshedpur: The Dehradun police on Monday attached the property of Vishal Singh, the prime accused in the murder case of gangster Vikram Sharma, at Jugsalai in Jharkhand.

According to sources, the Dehradun Police—assisted by Jugsalai and Bagbera police personnel in Jamshedpur—arrived at 'Sumitra Bhawan,' located on Goshala Nala Road in Jugsalai, Jamshedpur. The four-member police team attached rented rooms of the prime accused in the murder case, Vishal Singh, who had been living as a tenant on the second floor of the building.

A padlock was found hanging outside his room. Subsequently, in the presence of the landlord, the lock was opened. The police compiled a detailed inventory of all items found inside the house and seized them. After creating a formal list, they handed over the items to the landlord for safekeeping.

Since it was not feasible to transport all of the household belongings to Dehradun, the house has been locked with the belongings secured inside. Vikram Sharma, a Jharkhand-based gangster, was killed outside a gym near Silver City Cinemas on Rajpur Road in Dehradun on February 13.