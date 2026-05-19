Property Of Absconding Accused Attached In Jharkhand After Gangster's Murder in Dehradun
The Dehradun police are seizing the properties of the accused one after the another in the gangster Vikram Sharma murder case
Published : May 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Jamshedpur: The Dehradun police on Monday attached the property of Vishal Singh, the prime accused in the murder case of gangster Vikram Sharma, at Jugsalai in Jharkhand.
According to sources, the Dehradun Police—assisted by Jugsalai and Bagbera police personnel in Jamshedpur—arrived at 'Sumitra Bhawan,' located on Goshala Nala Road in Jugsalai, Jamshedpur. The four-member police team attached rented rooms of the prime accused in the murder case, Vishal Singh, who had been living as a tenant on the second floor of the building.
A padlock was found hanging outside his room. Subsequently, in the presence of the landlord, the lock was opened. The police compiled a detailed inventory of all items found inside the house and seized them. After creating a formal list, they handed over the items to the landlord for safekeeping.
Since it was not feasible to transport all of the household belongings to Dehradun, the house has been locked with the belongings secured inside. Vikram Sharma, a Jharkhand-based gangster, was killed outside a gym near Silver City Cinemas on Rajpur Road in Dehradun on February 13.
Earlier on Monday, acting on a court order, policemen from Dalanwala in Dehradun seized the property of Akash Prasad, another absconding accused who hails from Bagbera police station area in Jamshedpur, who also carries a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.
Following the pursuit of absconding criminals involved in the Vikram Sharma murder case—specifically Akash and Vishal Singh—the police are now preparing to visit the village of another co-accused linked to this case, Ashutosh Kumar Singh, a resident of RP Patel School Road in Jugsalai, Jharkhand.
This apart, the police are also making arrangements to seize the property of another accused Jitendra Kumar Sahu, a resident of Ulidih Tank Road in Mango, Jamshedpur. These actions are aimed at exerting pressure on them to surrender.
Also Read
Gangster Vikram Sharma Murder: Uttarakhand Police Double Reward For Six Absconding Accused
Protege-Turned-Rival Identified As Prime Suspect In Jharkhand Gangster Murder In Dehradun