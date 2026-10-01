ETV Bharat / state

Two Students From Kerala Held With MDMA In Uttarakhand's Dehradun

The two accused in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: As part of its ongoing campaign against drug abuse and trafficking, Prem Nagar police in Uttarakhand's Dehradun arrested two students from Kerala with 8.73 grams of illicit 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

According to police, the accused are students of a private educational institution. They were produced in a court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody. On Wednesday, a team from Prem Nagar police station, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the two accused during a check near Paunda. The accused are aged 22 and 25 and are residents of Malappuram in Kerala. They were residing in Thakurpur Road at Prem Nagar. Police recovered 4 grams of MDMA from one accused and 4.73 grams from the other. A case was registered against both of them at Premnagar police station.