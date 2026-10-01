Two Students From Kerala Held With MDMA In Uttarakhand's Dehradun
Police recovered 4 grams of MDMA from one accused and 4.73 grams from the other. A case was registered against them at Premnagar police station.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Dehradun: As part of its ongoing campaign against drug abuse and trafficking, Prem Nagar police in Uttarakhand's Dehradun arrested two students from Kerala with 8.73 grams of illicit 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).
According to police, the accused are students of a private educational institution. They were produced in a court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.
On Wednesday, a team from Prem Nagar police station, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the two accused during a check near Paunda. The accused are aged 22 and 25 and are residents of Malappuram in Kerala. They were residing in Thakurpur Road at Prem Nagar. Police recovered 4 grams of MDMA from one accused and 4.73 grams from the other. A case was registered against both of them at Premnagar police station.
महंगे शौकों को पूरा करने की लत ने पहुँचाया सलाखों के पीछे #एसएसपी_देहरादून के नेतृत्व में नशा तस्करों के मंसूबो को नाकाम करती दून पुलिस,— Dehradun Police Uttarakhand (@DehradunPolice) September 30, 2026
❌हाई प्रोफाइल ड्रग के साथ 02 नशा तस्करों को दून पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
अभियुक्तो के कब्जे से 8.73 ग्राम MDMA हुई बरामद, pic.twitter.com/mMTvK5cYto
"Both accused are students of private educational institutions. They had purchased MDMA and intended to make a profit by selling it to students studying in educational institutions at high prices. During interrogation, important information was obtained regarding some other drug traffickers. Legal action is being taken against them as well," said Girish Negi, Premnagar Station House Officer.
Just a week back, Rajpur police had arrested six students with MDMA. All of them were drug traffickers belonging to the Siddharth alias Sidhu gang of Delhi. The students purchased the drug from the Sidhu gang and sold it to students in Uttarakhand.
On the instructions of Dehradun SSP, action is being taken against drug traffickers under the "Drugs Free Devbhoomi" campaign and "Operation Prahar."
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