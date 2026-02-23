Dehradun Police Arrest Two For Gangster Vikram Sharma’s Murder
Published : February 23, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Dehradun: Police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of gangster Vikram Sharma at Silver City Mall in Dehradun on February 13. The remaining six accused are still at large.
The arrested accused have been identified as Rajkumar and Akshat Thakur. The accused had allegedly planned to kill Vikram several months ago in Jamshedpur and Noida, but were unable to execute the plan due to the presence of many people accompanying the victim.
Approximately three months before the murder, one of the accused had joined the same gym in Silver City Mall where Vikram worked out. On the day of the incident, the accused had informed his other associates on the phone that Vikram was at the gym. Sources said that after shooting Vikram, the accused rented a scooter and a bike from Haridwar to escape. One of the arrested accused is a student at a renowned private university in Greater Noida. He was in contact with the other accused.
Vikram was involved in several instances of crime in Jharkhand, including murder and extortion. He was out on bail. Sources said that he had been arrested in Dehradun by Jamshedpur Police eight years ago in connection with a murder case in Jharkhand.
The Police had started investigating Vikram’s murder, considering his criminal background in Jharkhand and the possibility of a gang from that state being involved in the crime. Police teams examined closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the scene and the surrounding areas.
They found three motorcycle-borne persons carrying out the crime. The accused parked the bike in the Sahastradhara area and headed towards Haridwar on a bike and scooter already parked there. The Police recovered the bike used in the crime from Sahastradhara Road, which was registered in the name of Jitendra Kumar Sahu of Jharkhand.
A Police team reached Haridwar and found that the bike and scooter on which the accused had moved out from Dehradun were rented from various locations using the identity of Akash Kumar Prasad of Bagbeda in Jamshedpur, and the payment was made using a UPI belonging to Rajkumar of Garabas Bagbeda in Jamshedpur.
The Police came to know that the three accused had fled Haridwar in a black Scorpio that was registered in the name of Yashraj, proprietor of Sarika Enterprises in Jamshedpur.
A Police team was dispatched to Jamshedpur, where they arrested Rajkumar from his home on February 19. During interrogation, Rajkumar revealed that Yashraj was his son and the Scorpio was taken by Yashraj's acquaintance Ashutosh and his associates.
The Police team gathered information about Ashutosh and his associates and searched for suspicious vehicles using CCTV cameras installed on approaching routes. They recovered the Scorpio used in the incident from Mohit alias Akshat Thakur of Jamshedpur. The vehicle was recovered from Alpha 2 Apartments in Greater Noida.
Mohit alias Akshat was brought to Dehradun, where he was arrested after he allegedly confessed to carrying out the crime with his associates Ankit Verma, Vishal Singh, Akash, and others. Akshat is a first-year BBA student at a private university in Noida, where he lives with two other friends. A few years ago, his maternal uncle, Vikas Mahto, had introduced him to Ashutosh.
He met Vishal Singh and Ankit through Ashutosh about four years ago. Sources said that about two years ago, Ashutosh was jailed for a murderous attack on a man in the parking lot of the Tata Nagar railway station. Sometime later, at Aman Singh's behest, Vishal had murdered a man named Amarnath, leading to his imprisonment.
Sources said that Vishal had a dispute with a close associate of Vikram in prison. Vikram, through his jailed associates, harassed Vishal, who told Ashutosh about this after he was released from prison.
Ashutosh had previously been jailed for criminal offences. He wanted to make a name for himself in the world of crime. Since Vikram had considerable influence in the criminal world, killing him could establish his dominance. Consequently, Ashutosh and his associates allegedly hatched a plan to murder Vikram.
Sources said that Ashutosh was acquainted with Yashraj, who was also having problems with Vikram. Yashraj's company had a contract to supply food to the railways that Vikram wanted to obtain. He had previously demanded extortion from Yashraj.
Ashutosh informed Yashraj of his plan, and the latter offered to assist him in killing Vikram.
Dehradun’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal said, “The Police and Special Task Force teams are working to arrest the remaining six absconding accused. A reward of Rs 25,000 each has been announced for providing information about their whereabouts.”