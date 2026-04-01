ETV Bharat / state

'Operation Prahar' Launched In Uttarakhand After Retd Brigadier's Murder, DGP Orders Strict Law And Order Measures

Dehradun: The murder of retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi, who was caught in a crossfire between two groups following an altercation at a nightclub, has triggered strong action from the Uttarakhand government and police.

Expressing shock and displeasure, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken immediate action by suspending the in-charge of the Kuthalgate police outpost and a Sub-Excise Inspector. Following his directive, Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth has now ordered the launch of 'Operation Prahar' to crack down on criminal activities in Dehradun.

High-Level Meeting on Law and Order

A crucial meeting chaired by DGP Deepam Seth was held at the Dehradun Police Headquarters on Tuesday in presence of senior officials, including IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, IG STF Nilesh Anand Bharne, SSP Dehradun Pramendra Dobal, SSP STF Ajay Singh, and other top officers, to review the situation.

During the meeting, the DGP issued strict instructions to ensure tighter control over law and order. He emphasised the need for alertness, accountability, and proactive policing in light of recent incidents.

Clear Responsibilities Assigned

The DGP outlined specific responsibilities for officers:

The IG Garhwal was instructed to monitor the law and order situation in Dehradun on a daily basis.

SSP Dehradun was directed to clearly assign duties to subordinate officers and ensure accountability.

Circle Officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) were asked to remain active on the ground, increase police presence in identified hotspot areas, and carry out strict checking at barriers. Special emphasis was placed on boosting police visibility during morning hours.

The IG STF and SSP STF were directed to launch targeted operations against active criminals and ensure strict action.

Focus on Verification Drives

DGP Sethi also stressed the importance of verification drives. He said, "Rigorous verification of PG residents and tenants must be conducted, and activities in homestays should be regularly monitored."