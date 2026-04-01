'Operation Prahar' Launched In Uttarakhand After Retd Brigadier's Murder, DGP Orders Strict Law And Order Measures
After Retd Brigadier Joshi's murder, Uttarakhand police launched Operation Prahar, tightened law enforcement, and assigned strict responsibilities to officers across the state capital.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Dehradun: The murder of retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi, who was caught in a crossfire between two groups following an altercation at a nightclub, has triggered strong action from the Uttarakhand government and police.
Expressing shock and displeasure, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken immediate action by suspending the in-charge of the Kuthalgate police outpost and a Sub-Excise Inspector. Following his directive, Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth has now ordered the launch of 'Operation Prahar' to crack down on criminal activities in Dehradun.
High-Level Meeting on Law and Order
A crucial meeting chaired by DGP Deepam Seth was held at the Dehradun Police Headquarters on Tuesday in presence of senior officials, including IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, IG STF Nilesh Anand Bharne, SSP Dehradun Pramendra Dobal, SSP STF Ajay Singh, and other top officers, to review the situation.
निर्धारित समयावधि के बाद खुला मिला पब, बार या रेस्टोरेंट, तो सीधे दर्ज होगा मुकदमा, #एसएसपी_देहरादून द्वारा पब/बार/रेस्टोरेंट के मालिकों/संचालकों के साथ की गोष्ठी,— Dehradun Police Uttarakhand (@DehradunPolice) March 31, 2026
अपने प्रतिष्ठानों में नियमो का सख्ती से पालन सुनिश्चित करने की दी हिदायत। pic.twitter.com/Kn4Fhqg0fN
During the meeting, the DGP issued strict instructions to ensure tighter control over law and order. He emphasised the need for alertness, accountability, and proactive policing in light of recent incidents.
Clear Responsibilities Assigned
- The DGP outlined specific responsibilities for officers:
- The IG Garhwal was instructed to monitor the law and order situation in Dehradun on a daily basis.
- SSP Dehradun was directed to clearly assign duties to subordinate officers and ensure accountability.
- Circle Officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) were asked to remain active on the ground, increase police presence in identified hotspot areas, and carry out strict checking at barriers. Special emphasis was placed on boosting police visibility during morning hours.
- The IG STF and SSP STF were directed to launch targeted operations against active criminals and ensure strict action.
Focus on Verification Drives
DGP Sethi also stressed the importance of verification drives. He said, "Rigorous verification of PG residents and tenants must be conducted, and activities in homestays should be regularly monitored."
He further instructed strict action against pubs and bars operating beyond permitted hours, adding that "a special drive must be launched to ensure strict action and effective control over criminal activities."
In a parallel move, SSP Dehradun Pramendra Dobal held a meeting with owners and operators of pubs, bars, and restaurants across the city. He issued clear warnings that any violation of rules would invite immediate legal action.
SSP Dobal said, "No establishment should remain open beyond prescribed closing hours. If found violating, a criminal case will be registered immediately, and strict legal action will follow." He also warned that recommendations would be sent for the cancellation of licenses of such establishments.
Strict Guidelines For Establishments
- Several key instructions were issued to pub, bar, and restaurant owners:
- Ensure 100 per cent verification of all employees and submit detailed records to the police.
- Do not employ individuals with criminal backgrounds.
- Immediately report any disputes within the premises to the police.
- Provide access to CCTV cameras installed at entry and exit points.
The SSP made it clear that failure to report incidents could also result in legal action against the establishment owners.
Concern Over Drunk Driving
Police officials expressed concern over students staying out late in pubs and bars and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to the SSP, this behaviour poses a serious risk of accidents. He emphasised that "under no circumstances should establishments operate beyond permitted hours, reiterating that strict enforcement would follow.
Recent Action and Public Cooperation
During recent surprise inspections, cases were already registered against two establishments found operating beyond allowed timings.
Acknowledging the limited police manpower compared to the growing population, SSP Dobal appealed for cooperation from business owners. He urged them to follow rules strictly and support the police in maintaining a safe and positive environment in Dehradun.
Read More: