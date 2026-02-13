Youth Shot Dead In Dehradun, Fifth Murder In 16 Days
Dehradun Police said Vikram Singh was leaving a gym after workout when assailants fired three shots at him and was declared dead at hospital.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Dehradun: A youth was shot dead outside a gym in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Friday morning, marking the fifth murder in the district in the last 16 days.
The incident occurred on Silver City of Rajpur Road under Rajpur police station area in Dehradun.
The victim, identified as Vikram Singh, was leaving the gym when the shootout happened. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A police team arrived at the scene to investigate. The murder has caused a stir in Dehradun.
An officer of Rajpur police station said, Vikram Singh, a resident of Sahastradhara Road, was leaving the gym after a fitness workout when he was shot three times by assailants. A large police force, including the SSP, is at the scene. Police are currently examining the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits, he added.
The incident comes two days after a gas agency operator, identified as Arjun Sharma, was shot dead in broad daylight near Tibetan Market in Dehradun. The two assailants were apprehended after an encounter within 12 hours. During interrogation, it was revealed that Arjun's mother, along with her associates, had plotted his murder for Rs 1.2 million. Police arrested the three suspects later in the evening.
Five murders have been registered in Dehradun in last 16 days:
- On January 29, an 18-year-old student was murdered in Vikasnagar.
- On January 31, a woman was shot dead in Rishikesh.
- On February 2, a young woman was killed by slitting her throat in Dehradun.
- On February 11, a 40-year-old man was shot dead in Dehradun.
- On February 13, a youth was shot dead while leaving a gym in Dehradun.
