Youth Shot Dead In Dehradun, Fifth Murder In 16 Days

Dehradun: A youth was shot dead outside a gym in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Friday morning, marking the fifth murder in the district in the last 16 days.

The incident occurred on Silver City of Rajpur Road under Rajpur police station area in Dehradun.

The victim, identified as Vikram Singh, was leaving the gym when the shootout happened. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A police team arrived at the scene to investigate. The murder has caused a stir in Dehradun.