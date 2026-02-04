ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Murder Sparks Outrage As Mob Attacks Accused During Court Appearance

Dehradun: The accused in the murder of a young woman in Dehradun was assaulted by people inside the court premises on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Akash, was produced before a court a day after the killing of 23-year-old Gunjan in the busy Machhi Bazaar area of the city.

According to police, Akash was brought to court under security when people present in the court complex attacked him. The situation quickly turned tense, and police personnel struggled to control the crowd. After considerable effort, the police managed to rescue the accused and restore order. Akash was later produced before the court, which ordered thathe be sent to jail. A video of the assault inside the court premises is also doing the rounds on social media.

Police said that Gunjan was murdered on February 2 in broad daylight. She had gone to park her scooter near the shop where she worked in Machhi Bazaar, under the Kotwali Nagar police station area. Akash allegedly followed her there and began arguing with her. When she refused to speak to him, he attacked her with a cleaver. Gunjan was critically injured and collapsed at the spot. People nearby rushed her to Doon Hospital, where she died during treatment. Akash fled the scene but was later arrested by police near the incident area.