Dehradun Murder Sparks Outrage As Mob Attacks Accused During Court Appearance
Police said Gunjan had filed a complaint earlier, but Akash went missing before resurfacing and murdering her.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Dehradun: The accused in the murder of a young woman in Dehradun was assaulted by people inside the court premises on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Akash, was produced before a court a day after the killing of 23-year-old Gunjan in the busy Machhi Bazaar area of the city.
According to police, Akash was brought to court under security when people present in the court complex attacked him. The situation quickly turned tense, and police personnel struggled to control the crowd. After considerable effort, the police managed to rescue the accused and restore order. Akash was later produced before the court, which ordered thathe be sent to jail. A video of the assault inside the court premises is also doing the rounds on social media.
Police said that Gunjan was murdered on February 2 in broad daylight. She had gone to park her scooter near the shop where she worked in Machhi Bazaar, under the Kotwali Nagar police station area. Akash allegedly followed her there and began arguing with her. When she refused to speak to him, he attacked her with a cleaver. Gunjan was critically injured and collapsed at the spot. People nearby rushed her to Doon Hospital, where she died during treatment. Akash fled the scene but was later arrested by police near the incident area.
Police investigation revealed that Gunjan and Akash had known each other for about two years. Gunjan worked at a shop in the groom's clothing market in Machhi Bazaar. After Akash got married some time ago, Gunjan stopped meeting and talking to him. Police said Akash was unwilling to accept this and continued to follow and harass her despite her repeated objections.
On January 31, Gunjan had filed a complaint at the Khurbura police outpost, stating that Akash was forcing her to talk to him and had threatened to kill her. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of police Ajay Singh said police tried to contact Akash after the complaint, but his phone was switched off, and he was missing from his home. Police teams searched for him, but he could not be traced before the crime.
The incident has sparked public outrage across the city. Police have appealed to people not to circulate photos or videos of the victim on social media, warning that legal action will be taken against those who do so.
