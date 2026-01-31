Dehradun Girl Murder: Missing Cousin Emerges As Prime Suspect, Police launch Manhunt
Published : January 31, 2026 at 1:01 AM IST
Dehradun: The family members of Manisha Tomar, a bright 12th-grade student, who was brutally murdered in the Vikasnagar area of Dehradun, are struggling to come to terms with the loss of her life. They suspect she was killed by her cousin.
A routine visit to the doctor on January 28 turned into a tale of betrayal by the youth, who was suffering from a psychological problem. Manisha, a bright student, was found dead near the Shakti Canal located 300-400 metres from her home.
As per the police, the cuts on the student’s body showed that the killer was extremely angry or had planned it well. Manisha's face bore over 30 wounds from a sharp-edged weapon and fingers cut.
According to police, she attempted to protect herself in the last moments of life. Her cousin Surendra, missing since then, is the prime suspect in the case. “It never looked possible to me that anyone from our family would do such a thing. When we were having a good time , we were there. When we were in bad times, we were also there,” Manisha’s mother told ETV Bharat. "Everything was normal in life but now my daughter is dead; how did he do this?", she said.
Ajay Singh (SSP Dehradun) stated that Surendra suffered from depression. "The police investigation has revealed that the accused was mentally disturbed. He had taken a loan of about Rs 40000, due to which he was in constant stress," said Singh.
He would occasionally feel panic and withdraw from contact with others. The family never felt he was a threat despite his behavior. Her mother said, "Four days ago he was roaming around with a sickle but we did not know what was in his mind. He often took Manisha for a doctor and to other places. We thought he was looking after her." Manisha's brother Mohit was also in disbelief.
"My sister was exceptionally smart in her studies and managed the entire house herself. She took care of her cousin like an elder brother," he stated. Manisha's father said that the accused might have jumped into the canal after the murder. However, the family completely rejected this possibility. They said that he knows how to swim well. According to other family members,a person who knows how to swim cannot easily drown.
The police and SDRF have been searching the Shakti Canal for two days now. The police are now tracking the fugitive with the help of technical evidence as CCTV footage from a nearby petrol pump show the duo riding together just before the murder.