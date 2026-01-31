ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Girl Murder: Missing Cousin Emerges As Prime Suspect, Police launch Manhunt

Dehradun: The family members of Manisha Tomar, a bright 12th-grade student, who was brutally murdered in the Vikasnagar area of Dehradun, are struggling to come to terms with the loss of her life. They suspect she was killed by her cousin.

A routine visit to the doctor on January 28 turned into a tale of betrayal by the youth, who was suffering from a psychological problem. Manisha, a bright student, was found dead near the Shakti Canal located 300-400 metres from her home.

As per the police, the cuts on the student’s body showed that the killer was extremely angry or had planned it well. Manisha's face bore over 30 wounds from a sharp-edged weapon and fingers cut.

According to police, she attempted to protect herself in the last moments of life. Her cousin Surendra, missing since then, is the prime suspect in the case. “It never looked possible to me that anyone from our family would do such a thing. When we were having a good time , we were there. When we were in bad times, we were also there,” Manisha’s mother told ETV Bharat. "Everything was normal in life but now my daughter is dead; how did he do this?", she said.