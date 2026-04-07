ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Retired Brigadier Murder: Tenth Accused Arrested

Dehradun: Dehradun police on Monday arrested the tenth accused in the murder case of retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi. The assailant has been identified as Vaibhav Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana.

Kumar was arrested from the Rajpur police station area in Dehradun. While nine other accused persons had already been arrested, Vaibhav Kumar was absconding for some time. Multiple police teams had been deployed to track him down, but he had managed to evade police. However, on Monday, April 6, the police received intelligence regarding Kumar's whereabouts, laid a trap and successfully arrested him from the Rajpur police station area in Dehradun.

Earlier, the accused visited the 'Gen-Z' restaurant near Kuthal Gate, where he consumed alcohol and dined. During their visit, their bill amounted to approximately ₹40,000. A heated argument ensued between the accused and the restaurant staff over the bill. Although the dispute was somehow diffused late that night, the accused had issued threats to the restaurant employees, warning them of dire consequences later.

On March 30, the restaurant staff and the customers involved in the previous night's altercation crossed paths once again. At that moment, the restaurant staff—who were travelling in a Fortuner SUV—attempted to flee to save their lives. Meanwhile, the customers who had caused the disturbance the previous night began chasing the Fortuner in a black Scorpio SUV. The chase led both vehicles onto the road near Johri village.