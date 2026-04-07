Dehradun Retired Brigadier Murder: Tenth Accused Arrested
The police received inputs regarding Kumar's whereabouts, laid a trap and successfully arrested him from the Rajpur police station area in Dehradun.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 4:07 AM IST
Dehradun: Dehradun police on Monday arrested the tenth accused in the murder case of retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi. The assailant has been identified as Vaibhav Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana.
Kumar was arrested from the Rajpur police station area in Dehradun. While nine other accused persons had already been arrested, Vaibhav Kumar was absconding for some time. Multiple police teams had been deployed to track him down, but he had managed to evade police. However, on Monday, April 6, the police received intelligence regarding Kumar's whereabouts, laid a trap and successfully arrested him from the Rajpur police station area in Dehradun.
Earlier, the accused visited the 'Gen-Z' restaurant near Kuthal Gate, where he consumed alcohol and dined. During their visit, their bill amounted to approximately ₹40,000. A heated argument ensued between the accused and the restaurant staff over the bill. Although the dispute was somehow diffused late that night, the accused had issued threats to the restaurant employees, warning them of dire consequences later.
On March 30, the restaurant staff and the customers involved in the previous night's altercation crossed paths once again. At that moment, the restaurant staff—who were travelling in a Fortuner SUV—attempted to flee to save their lives. Meanwhile, the customers who had caused the disturbance the previous night began chasing the Fortuner in a black Scorpio SUV. The chase led both vehicles onto the road near Johri village.
The occupants of the Scorpio opened indiscriminate fire upon the Fortuner travelling ahead of them. A stray bullet struck retired brigadier Mukesh Joshi, who was out for his morning walk in the area, and he died on the spot.
This incident, which occurred at 6:30 am, sent shockwaves through the locality. Since then, the police have been relentlessly chasing the accused. The police have arrested all 10 individuals involved in this case—members of both factions (those travelling in the Scorpio and Fortuner cars).
SSP Pramendra Dobal stated that the police have apprehended all 10 accused persons named in the case. All 10 accused have been taken into custody under the sections of murder. He said the police will pursue prosecution to ensure all the accused are convicted.