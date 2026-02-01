Dehradun Court Acquits South Sudanese Student In 2024 Rape Case
The victim, a South African, filed a Zero FIR at a Delhi police station. The judge made strong remarks against the investigating officer for lapses.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Dehradun: A Dehradun court has acquitted a student of South Sudan origin in the rape case of a female student from a private university. The case was registered in October 2024 at the Kashmiri Gate police station in Delhi under a Zero FIR.
Police said the victim from South Africa was pursuing her graduation at a private college in Dehradun. On the night of October 29, 2024, a farewell party was hosted for her group in the Clement Town police station area, attended by several male and female classmates from her institution. After the party, she was sleeping when a student of South Sundanese nationality allegedly raped her. The next day, she went to Delhi for an interview and filed a Zero FIR at the Kashmiri Gate police station. The case was immediately transferred to the Dehradun ISBT police outpost for investigation.
The victim stated told the Additional District and Sessions Court in Dehradun that she and all her friends had consumed alcohol at the party. Due to intoxication, she did not clearly remember who touched her. Other foreign students present at the party gave crucial testimony that the accused and the victim slept in separate rooms. One student testified that he heard the victim screaming on that very night, but thought she had woken up from a bad dream. When he went to her room, the accused was not there. These testimonies failed to establish a strong allegation, while negligence on the part of the investigating officer had also come to light.
Prosecution lawyer Kishore Rawat said in its decision to acquit the accused, the judge Rajni Shukla said the investigating officer, sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar of Clement Town police station, had completely disregarded the scientific evidence in this case.
"The victim alleged that she was raped while asleep. Under normal procedure, the police should have seized her bedsheets and clothing for forensic examination, but this was not done in this case. After hearing all the arguments, the court acquitted the South Sudanese student of all charges," he added.
