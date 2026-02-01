ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Court Acquits South Sudanese Student In 2024 Rape Case

Dehradun: A Dehradun court has acquitted a student of South Sudan origin in the rape case of a female student from a private university. The case was registered in October 2024 at the Kashmiri Gate police station in Delhi under a Zero FIR.

Police said the victim from South Africa was pursuing her graduation at a private college in Dehradun. On the night of October 29, 2024, a farewell party was hosted for her group in the Clement Town police station area, attended by several male and female classmates from her institution. After the party, she was sleeping when a student of South Sundanese nationality allegedly raped her. The next day, she went to Delhi for an interview and filed a Zero FIR at the Kashmiri Gate police station. The case was immediately transferred to the Dehradun ISBT police outpost for investigation.

The victim stated told the Additional District and Sessions Court in Dehradun that she and all her friends had consumed alcohol at the party. Due to intoxication, she did not clearly remember who touched her. Other foreign students present at the party gave crucial testimony that the accused and the victim slept in separate rooms. One student testified that he heard the victim screaming on that very night, but thought she had woken up from a bad dream. When he went to her room, the accused was not there. These testimonies failed to establish a strong allegation, while negligence on the part of the investigating officer had also come to light.