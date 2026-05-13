Dehradun Court Acquits Rape Accused Due To 'Lack Of Evidence' As Prosecution Fails To Prove Charges
The fast-track POCSO court found numerous contradictions in the victim's statements, medical report, and police investigation, leading to discharge of the accused.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Dehradun: An accused charged with rape and robbery was acquitted by a fast-track POCSO court in Dehradun on Tuesday due to a lack of evidence, raising serious questions over the investigation carried out by police in the case.
In the order, the court pointed out numerous contradictions in the victim's statements, medical report, and police probe, which resulted in the prosecution's failure in substantiating the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, paving the way for the acquittal of the accused.
The case dates back to May 2023, when a woman hailing from Himachal Pradesh accused a taxi driver of taking her to a forest, where he allegedly raped and robbed her. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court exonerated the accused of all charges.
Sources said, on the night of May 3, 2023, the victim hired a taxi to travel to the ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminus). However, the driver instead drove her to a desolate area along Saharanpur Road, and allegedly raped her, before fleeing with her belongings and cash.
The victim testified in court that the accused stopped the vehicle in a forested area, physically coerced her, and threatened her when she resisted. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, police registered a case and arrested the accused two days after the incident.
During the proceedings, the accused remained in judicial custody for over two years. Midway through the trial, the accused was granted bail on July 15, 2025. Throughout the hearings, several inconsistencies surfaced between the medical report and the victim's statements.
The court noted that the medical examination revealed no signs of severe physical injury on the victim's body, and the examining doctor was unable to confirm that a rape had occurred. Further, the victim provided conflicting accounts in her statements regarding the incident and the subsequent recovery of her belongings. The court also found discrepancies in the details recorded in the first information report (FIR) and the victim's statements.
Additionally, the police failed to conclusively verify the identity of the recovered items. Considering these facts, the court was of the view that the prosecution was unable to prove the charges levelled against the accused.
The Court of the District and Sessions Judge/FTSC (POCSO), Dehradun, ruled that the evidence presented in the case was insufficient to hold the accused guilty. The Court further said that the contradictions in the victim's statement, the medical report, and the police investigation undermined the prosecution's narrative. The charges of rape, robbery, and other offences levelled against the accused could not be substantiated. Consequently, the Court acquitted the accused, exonerating him of all the charges levelled against him under Sections 376, 341, 392, and 411 of the IPC.
Also Read: