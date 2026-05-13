ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Court Acquits Rape Accused Due To 'Lack Of Evidence' As Prosecution Fails To Prove Charges

Dehradun: An accused charged with rape and robbery was acquitted by a fast-track POCSO court in Dehradun on Tuesday due to a lack of evidence, raising serious questions over the investigation carried out by police in the case.

In the order, the court pointed out numerous contradictions in the victim's statements, medical report, and police probe, which resulted in the prosecution's failure in substantiating the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, paving the way for the acquittal of the accused.

The case dates back to May 2023, when a woman hailing from Himachal Pradesh accused a taxi driver of taking her to a forest, where he allegedly raped and robbed her. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court exonerated the accused of all charges.

Sources said, on the night of May 3, 2023, the victim hired a taxi to travel to the ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminus). However, the driver instead drove her to a desolate area along Saharanpur Road, and allegedly raped her, before fleeing with her belongings and cash.

The victim testified in court that the accused stopped the vehicle in a forested area, physically coerced her, and threatened her when she resisted. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, police registered a case and arrested the accused two days after the incident.