Dehradun Couple Kept Under 'Digital Arrest' For 3 Days, Lose Rs 45.85 Lakh
The accused threatened the couple claiming their mobile phone number had been used in a terrorist attack and also threatened to harm their children
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Dehradun: A couple in the Premnagar area of Dehradun was cheated to the tune of Rs 45.85 lakh after being kept under a ‘digital arrest’ for nearly 60 hours. The accused threatened the couple, claiming their mobile phone number had been used in a terrorist attack. They also threatened to harm the couple’s children.
The Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Premnagar Police Station and have started an investigation.
The complainants said that they began receiving calls from unknown individuals on their mobile phones around August 16. One of the individuals identified himself as Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Kumar of the Crime Branch at Maharashtra Police Headquarters.
𝗦𝗧𝗙 / 𝗖𝗬𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗨𝗧𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗞𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 की जनहित पहल — 𝗖𝗬𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗛𝗨𝗕 महत्वपूर्ण साइबर/डिजिटल पोर्टल्स के Quick Access की सुविधा। सही समय पर सही पोर्टल साइबर सुरक्षा की पहली कड़ी। 👉 https://t.co/11ueOjuv2u #UttarakhandPolice #STF #CyberAwarness https://t.co/ffkvUd15E3— Cyber Crime Police Station, Uttarakhand (@UKCyberPolice) September 8, 2026
The accused allegedly told the couple that their mobile number had been used in a terrorist incident and that they were under investigation. They then asked the couple for information about their three children and their whereabouts.
The couple was then subjected to psychological pressure by claiming that their children's lives were in danger. The accused continuously monitored the couple through phone and video calls, preventing them from seeking help from anyone else.
The complaints further said that the cyber fraudsters told them to deposit the amount into a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) account to complete the investigation and promised to return the money once the investigation was over. Believing them, the couple went to the bank and deposited a total of Rs 45.85 lakh into various accounts between August 21 and 27 via RTGS four times and cash once. Even then, the accused continued to pressure them and demanded they sell their land to pay the additional amount.
On October 3, their daughter unexpectedly returned home and found them talking on a video call for a long time. When she asked about the call, the alarmed couple disconnected. The accused did not contact them afterward.
Premnagar Police Station In-charge Girish Negi stated, “The Police are now investigating the bank accounts used in the fraud and the identities of the accused.”
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