ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Couple Kept Under 'Digital Arrest' For 3 Days, Lose Rs 45.85 Lakh

Representational image ( Etv Bharat )

Dehradun: A couple in the Premnagar area of Dehradun was cheated to the tune of Rs 45.85 lakh after being kept under a ‘digital arrest’ for nearly 60 hours. The accused threatened the couple, claiming their mobile phone number had been used in a terrorist attack. They also threatened to harm the couple’s children.

The Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Premnagar Police Station and have started an investigation.

The complainants said that they began receiving calls from unknown individuals on their mobile phones around August 16. One of the individuals identified himself as Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Kumar of the Crime Branch at Maharashtra Police Headquarters. The accused allegedly told the couple that their mobile number had been used in a terrorist incident and that they were under investigation. They then asked the couple for information about their three children and their whereabouts. The couple was then subjected to psychological pressure by claiming that their children's lives were in danger. The accused continuously monitored the couple through phone and video calls, preventing them from seeking help from anyone else.