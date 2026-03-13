ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: SBI Fined Rs 1.49 Lakh For Rs 20K ATM Transaction Failure Four Years Back

Dehradun: In a significant consumer rights ruling, the State Bank of India (SBI) has been asked to pay Rs 1.49 lakh in compensation after failing to resolve a disputed ATM transaction of Rs 20,000.

The order was issued by the Dehradun District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission following a legal battle that lasted over three years.

The complainant, Gurwant Singh, a resident of Dalanwala in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, attempted to withdraw Rs 10,000 from an SBI ATM on February 23, 2022. However, the machine neither dispensed cash nor sent any debit alert. Assuming it was a technical glitch, he left the ATM. Days later, on March 3 and 4, a total of Rs 20,000 was unexpectedly debited from his account.

Gurwant immediately approached the bank, but officials cited internal machine logs claiming the cash had been dispensed and refused corrective action. Left with no option, he lodged a complaint with the Consumer Commission in December 2022.

During the proceedings, the Commission asked SBI to provide concrete proof that the cash had actually been delivered to the customer. The bank failed to establish this.

RBI guidelines are clear