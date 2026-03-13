Uttarakhand: SBI Fined Rs 1.49 Lakh For Rs 20K ATM Transaction Failure Four Years Back
Gurwant Singh from Dalanwala attempted to withdraw Rs 10,000 on February 23, 2022, failed, but on March 3-4, Rs 20,000 was debited from his account.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Dehradun: In a significant consumer rights ruling, the State Bank of India (SBI) has been asked to pay Rs 1.49 lakh in compensation after failing to resolve a disputed ATM transaction of Rs 20,000.
The order was issued by the Dehradun District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission following a legal battle that lasted over three years.
The complainant, Gurwant Singh, a resident of Dalanwala in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, attempted to withdraw Rs 10,000 from an SBI ATM on February 23, 2022. However, the machine neither dispensed cash nor sent any debit alert. Assuming it was a technical glitch, he left the ATM. Days later, on March 3 and 4, a total of Rs 20,000 was unexpectedly debited from his account.
Gurwant immediately approached the bank, but officials cited internal machine logs claiming the cash had been dispensed and refused corrective action. Left with no option, he lodged a complaint with the Consumer Commission in December 2022.
During the proceedings, the Commission asked SBI to provide concrete proof that the cash had actually been delivered to the customer. The bank failed to establish this.
RBI guidelines are clear
A bench headed by Commission Chairperson Pushpendra Singh Khare and Member Alka Negi ruled that a bank cannot reject a consumer’s claim solely on the basis of internal electronic records.
The Commission also cited guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mandate that banks must resolve ATM transaction complaints within seven days. Failure to do so attracts a penalty of Rs 100 per day.
Since the complaint was filed on March 4, 2022, and the matter remained unresolved beyond the seven-day window, the Commission calculated a delay of 1,243 days (from March 11, 2022 to August 5, 2025 — the date of judgment). Accordingly, SBI was directed to pay Rs 1,24,300 as delay compensation.
The Commission further ordered to refund of the wrongly debited Rs 20,000; Rs 5,000 for mental harassment and litigation costs taking the total compensation to Rs 1,49,300.
Advising consumers, Alka Negi said complainants should always obtain an official receipt when filing complaints with banks. "Banks often delay matters for months. Consumers should remind them of RBI rules. If complaints are still ignored, they can directly approach the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission,'' she said.