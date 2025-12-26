Dehradun Assault: Tripura MBA Student Dies After 17 days In Hospital
A final-year MBA student from Tripura died in a Dehradun hospital after sustaining injuries in a December 9 attack. Police upgraded the case to murder.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 8:30 PM IST
Dehradun: A Tripura student who was critically injured in a violent clash with local youths earlier this month has died, police said on Friday, upgrading the case to murder.
The incident took place on the night of December 9 in the Selaqui area, when Angel Chakma and his younger brother, Michael Chakma, were allegedly involved in an argument with a group of local youths. This then escalated, with the youths assaulting the brothers with sharp weapons and rods, severely injuring Angel Chakma. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he remained under treatment for more than two weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on the morning of December 26.
Michael Chakma, son of Tarun Prasad and a resident of Nanda Nagar Gas Godown in Tripura, lodged a complaint at the Selaqui police station on the night of the incident. In his statement, he said the brothers had gone to the local market when a group of unidentified youths abused him.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh directed a swift investigation, following which five accused were arrested on December 14 with the help of local intelligence inputs.
During interrogation, the arrested men reportedly told police that the confrontation began near a liquor shop in the Selaqui area, where an argument broke out with the students. The situation spiralled, leading to the violent assault.
Police said one of the accused, a minor, is still absconding and is believed to have fled to Nepal. A reward of ₹25,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest, and efforts are ongoing to trace him.
Angel Chakma was a final-year MBA student at Jigyasa University and lived in Dehradun with his brother, who is pursuing his studies at Uttaranchal University.
Confirming the development, SP (Rural) Pankaj Gairola said the student had sustained stab injuries in the December 9 incident and had been undergoing treatment since then. “With his death, the case has now been converted to murder. Five accused are in custody, while the minor involved remains at large,” he said.