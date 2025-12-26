ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Assault: Tripura MBA Student Dies After 17 days In Hospital

Dehradun: A Tripura student who was critically injured in a violent clash with local youths earlier this month has died, police said on Friday, upgrading the case to murder.

The incident took place on the night of December 9 in the Selaqui area, when Angel Chakma and his younger brother, Michael Chakma, were allegedly involved in an argument with a group of local youths. This then escalated, with the youths assaulting the brothers with sharp weapons and rods, severely injuring Angel Chakma. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he remained under treatment for more than two weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on the morning of December 26.

Michael Chakma, son of Tarun Prasad and a resident of Nanda Nagar Gas Godown in Tripura, lodged a complaint at the Selaqui police station on the night of the incident. In his statement, he said the brothers had gone to the local market when a group of unidentified youths abused him.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh directed a swift investigation, following which five accused were arrested on December 14 with the help of local intelligence inputs.