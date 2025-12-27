ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Assault Case: Tripura Student’s Death Sparks Social Media Outrage

By Kiran Kant Sharma

Dehradun: The death of a Tripura student following an alleged racially motivated assault in Dehradun has triggered protests and an online campaign by student groups across the Northeast, even as questions are being raised over the police response in the case.

Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Nandanagar in Tripura’s Unakoti district, died on December 26 at Graphic Era Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for 17 days. He was critically injured in an attack that took place on the night of December 9 in the Selaqui area of Dehradun.

According to the complaint filed by his brother, Michael Chakma, the two were shopping in Selaqui when a group of intoxicated youths approached them and began making racial and casteist remarks. When Michael objected, the situation turned violent. The youths allegedly assaulted him, following which Angel intervened to protect his brother.

Police records state that five to six attackers then targeted Angel, striking him with rods and sharp weapons. He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Despite prolonged treatment, he did not recover.