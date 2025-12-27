Dehradun Assault Case: Tripura Student’s Death Sparks Social Media Outrage
The death of 24-year-old Angel Chakma after a violent assault has triggered protests and online campaigns by student groups, while police continue their investigation.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 10:33 PM IST
By Kiran Kant Sharma
Dehradun: The death of a Tripura student following an alleged racially motivated assault in Dehradun has triggered protests and an online campaign by student groups across the Northeast, even as questions are being raised over the police response in the case.
Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Nandanagar in Tripura’s Unakoti district, died on December 26 at Graphic Era Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for 17 days. He was critically injured in an attack that took place on the night of December 9 in the Selaqui area of Dehradun.
According to the complaint filed by his brother, Michael Chakma, the two were shopping in Selaqui when a group of intoxicated youths approached them and began making racial and casteist remarks. When Michael objected, the situation turned violent. The youths allegedly assaulted him, following which Angel intervened to protect his brother.
Police records state that five to six attackers then targeted Angel, striking him with rods and sharp weapons. He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Despite prolonged treatment, he did not recover.
A case was registered on December 12 based on Michael Chakma’s complaint. Five accused were arrested on December 14 and sent to judicial custody. One accused remains absconding, police said. Later, after Angel Chakma died, the case was upgraded to a murder case.
Following Angel Chakma’s death, student organisations from Tripura, Delhi and Dehradun launched a coordinated social media campaign demanding justice and stricter action. The Uttarakhand Police and intelligence agencies are monitoring the campaign and keeping watch on areas with a high student population in the state capital.
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has also taken cognisance of the incident. In a letter to senior Uttarakhand officials, including the Director General of Police and district authorities, the Commission flagged concerns over alleged delays in registering the FIR and the initial failure to invoke appropriate sections, including attempted murder.
Responding to the developments, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said the case has now been registered under murder charges and that most of the accused are already in custody. Efforts are on to trace the remaining accused, he said, adding that preliminary findings suggest substance abuse may have played a role in the incident.
Police have said the investigation is continuing.