ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Girl Alleges Gang Rape By Three Youths In Patel Nagar In Dehradun

Dehradun: A 14-year-old girl has accused three youths of gang rape in the Patel Nagar area of Dehradun, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother at Patel Nagar Police Station, the accused allegedly lured the minor into a nearby forest area and sexually assaulted her after making her drink an allegedly intoxicated cold beverage.

The woman stated in her complaint that her 14-year-old daughter had gone to deliver clothes to a laundry in the Patel Nagar area around 7 pm on Thursday. During that time, one of the accused reportedly called the girl and asked her to meet him near a school on the Haridwar Bypass.

When the girl reached the spot, two other youths were also present there. The three allegedly persuaded her to accompany them to a forest area, where they reportedly gave her a cold drink mixed with an intoxicating substance and gang-raped her.