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14-Year-Old Girl Alleges Gang Rape By Three Youths In Patel Nagar In Dehradun

The accused allegedly lured the minor into a nearby forest area and sexually assaulted her after making her drink An allegedly intoxicated cold beverage.

14-Year-Old Girl Alleges Gang Rape By Three Youths In Patel Nagar In Dehradun
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 14, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST

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Dehradun: A 14-year-old girl has accused three youths of gang rape in the Patel Nagar area of Dehradun, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother at Patel Nagar Police Station, the accused allegedly lured the minor into a nearby forest area and sexually assaulted her after making her drink an allegedly intoxicated cold beverage.

The woman stated in her complaint that her 14-year-old daughter had gone to deliver clothes to a laundry in the Patel Nagar area around 7 pm on Thursday. During that time, one of the accused reportedly called the girl and asked her to meet him near a school on the Haridwar Bypass.

When the girl reached the spot, two other youths were also present there. The three allegedly persuaded her to accompany them to a forest area, where they reportedly gave her a cold drink mixed with an intoxicating substance and gang-raped her.

The accused then allegedly dropped the unconscious girl outside her house in an e-rickshaw on Friday morning. A neighbour, who is also the victim’s friend, brought her inside the house.

After regaining consciousness, the girl narrated the incident to her family. The family then rushed to the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the three accused.

Station House Officer Chandrabhan Adhikari said a case of gang rape has been registered against the accused. Two of them are minors and have been presented before the juvenile court and sent to a juvenile home, while the third accused has been sent to jail.

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TAGGED:

DEHRADUN PHYSICAL ABUSE CASE
TEENAGE GIRL PHYSICAL ABUSE
ALLEGATIONS PHYSICAL ABUSE
MINOR GIRL RAPED
CRIME AGAINST WOMEN

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