Degraded Backwall Of Vikramshila Setu To Be Reconstructed Soon: Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal
Bihar Minister Dilip's statement came amid the circulation of a purported video on social media showing the bridge's protection walls in a deteriorated state.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Bhagalpur: Bihar Road Construction Department Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal on Saturday said the degraded backwall of Vikramshila Setu, a major river bridge in Bhagalpur district, will soon be reconstructed. His statement came amid the circulation of a purported video on social media showing the bridge's protection walls in a deteriorated state.
"The department's secretary and a team from IIT Patna visited the site. There is some degradation. It will soon be fixed," Jaiswal told reporters. He said that it is a significant connectivity link, and a new bridge is being constructed parallel to it.
Bhagalpur District Magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary said he instructed the executive engineer to visit the site and inquire about the reported deterioration.
"Based on his inputs, an expert team will be formed, if needed, and necessary action will be taken to ensure a smooth commute experience for people," he said. Vikramshila Setu, constructed in 2001, is a 4.7-km bridge over the Ganga River in Bhagalpur and serves as a critical lifeline connecting north and south Bihar.
Also Read