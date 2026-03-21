ETV Bharat / state

Degraded Backwall Of Vikramshila Setu To Be Reconstructed Soon: Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal

Protection wall of one of the pillars of Vikramshila Setu bridge suffered damage and partially broke, in Bhagalpur on Friday. ( ANI )

Bhagalpur: Bihar Road Construction Department Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal on Saturday said the degraded backwall of Vikramshila Setu, a major river bridge in Bhagalpur district, will soon be reconstructed. His statement came amid the circulation of a purported video on social media showing the bridge's protection walls in a deteriorated state.

"The department's secretary and a team from IIT Patna visited the site. There is some degradation. It will soon be fixed," Jaiswal told reporters. He said that it is a significant connectivity link, and a new bridge is being constructed parallel to it.