Lunar Eclipse: 19 Couples Tie The Knot At Interfaith Mass Marriage In Karnataka

Gadag (Karnataka): Defying long-held superstitions associated with eclipses, 19 couples tied the knot during a lunar eclipse at an interfaith mass marriage ceremony organised in Gadag district on the occasion of the 112th birth anniversary of Pandit Puttaraja Gawai.

The ceremony was held at Puttaraja Gawai Mutt located in the APMC premises here on Tuesday, where thousands of devotees gathered to commemorate the revered Lingayat saint, often hailed as the 'Walking God of North Karnataka'.

Despite traditional beliefs discouraging auspicious events during eclipses, the organisers went ahead with the mass wedding, promoting rational thinking and social reform.

Couples from Hindu and Muslim families participated in the ceremony, symbolising communal harmony and unity. The newlyweds were provided mangalsutras and wedding dresses free of cost as part of the initiative.

The celebrations began with special prayers and floral tributes at the mutt, followed by a grand procession carrying a portrait of Pandit Puttaraja Gawai through major streets of the city. As part of the 112th birth anniversary observance, a 112-kg cake was ceremonially cut.