Defying Backwardness And Naxalite Conflicts, One School Principal Transformed A Remote Village School

There is more to add to the glory of the school. These children speaking fluent English may seem ordinary. Kumar points out, "We expect every child studying in the 21st century to be fluent in English."

Kumar has introduced various improvised play equipment to keep children engaged. He will often provide the neckties for students to instil a sense of pride and dignity.

Parents who once kept their children home now actively partner with the school seeing the genuine changes in the progress made by the children. Despite facing the challenges of being an extremely backward area, the school functions on par with top-tier institutions.

Kumar has brought quality education to a community previously left behind. His unwavering commitment is seeing children of a deprived region flourish. What was once a Naxalite insurgency-affected area has been transformed into a place where nearly all children attend school daily and pursue their education with excellence.

If a student misses a day, the school calls the home. And if they remain absent, Kumar personally visits the family to resolve any problem that may have stood in the way of a child's learning.

Gaya: In a remote, rural pocket of Gaya district, once infested with Naxalites and conflicts, a school principal, Pramod Kumar, is showing how relentless efforts can create educational opportunities for children.

Listen to some of the voices from students. One will be amazed to hear and see the confidence of Prince Kumar, a fifth-grade student, speaking fluent English. Prince says, "My name is Prince Kumar, and I want to become an IAS officer. I'm not afraid to speak English to anyone."

Student Pooja Kumari says, "I want to fulfil all my parents' dreams. They didn't study, but I want to earn a name by studying." This particular school is located at Imamganj block, about 100 km from the district headquarters in Gaya.

There's a village called Kharau in this block. There's not even a road to reach it. Even basic amenities are difficult to find. The education initiatives being undertaken in the village are due to the positive thinking of the primary school principal. Kumar is determined not to let the children miss their education.

Kumar says, "My primary endeavour is to help at least one child get a government job and to educate them further. Only then will I consider myself a successful teacher. This is my oath. Daily attendance at school is over 90 per cent. This has been achieved through a lot of effort."

One School Principal Transformed A Remote Village School

"It was a challenge, we created a WhatsApp group and collected parents' mobile numbers," added Kumar and explained that getting children to school was a major challenge.

"Now, 100% of students are attending. To achieve this, we collected the mobile numbers of all the children's parents and created a WhatsApp group. Some people didn't have mobile phones, so their neighbours were given the responsibility," he added.

Arjun Singh, parent of a student, explains, "The principal started holding meetings in the village. When my child did not attend, I received phone calls. The children don't face any difficulties at school; they are encouraged, which is why they are now studying."

The primary school enabled students to speak fluent English and achieved 100 percent attendance

The school offers classes from first to fifth grade. The absence of a middle school disrupts many students' education. Kumar explained that the middle school is located far away, requiring them to go to another block. Consequently, children leave their studies and take up household chores. This is why no one in this village has passed matriculation. No one is in a government job either.

Principal Pramod Kumar

The parents said, "The landscape of Kharau village is changing. The children are becoming disciplined. In this village of about 80 households, parents are demanding that a middle school be built here so that their children can become educated and self-reliant."