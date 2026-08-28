ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Leads TMCP Rally In Kolkata Amid Party Split, Dares Govt To Prove Library Book 'Theft' Allegation

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee took the stage in her typical fighting spirit when she addressed the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day rally held at Cathedral Road in Kolkata despite the assembly election setback and the latest intra-party rift.

The celebration of TMCP's foundation day was marked against a backdrop of stringent administrative conditions after a court battle between two factions of Trinamool - one under Banerjee at the Kalighat camp and another under Ritabrata Banerjee.

After issuance of directions by one bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Judge Saugata Bhattacharyya, both the factions were not allowed to use the conventional venue, Mayo Road. The number of supporters was limited to 1,500 for each faction from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., while ordering the Kalighat faction to gather on Cathedral Road and allowing the Ritabrata faction to congregate on Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

Banerjee addressed an enthusiastic assembly of student supporters with energy, apparently attempting to make a statement regarding his political comeback amid losing his power and suffering factionalism.