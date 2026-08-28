Mamata Leads TMCP Rally In Kolkata Amid Party Split, Dares Govt To Prove Library Book 'Theft' Allegation
She countered allegations made by minister Gaurishankar Ghosh about not returning 18 volumes of Rabindra Rachanabali that she borrowed during her tenure.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Kolkata: Former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee took the stage in her typical fighting spirit when she addressed the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day rally held at Cathedral Road in Kolkata despite the assembly election setback and the latest intra-party rift.
The celebration of TMCP's foundation day was marked against a backdrop of stringent administrative conditions after a court battle between two factions of Trinamool - one under Banerjee at the Kalighat camp and another under Ritabrata Banerjee.
After issuance of directions by one bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Judge Saugata Bhattacharyya, both the factions were not allowed to use the conventional venue, Mayo Road. The number of supporters was limited to 1,500 for each faction from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., while ordering the Kalighat faction to gather on Cathedral Road and allowing the Ritabrata faction to congregate on Rani Rashmoni Avenue.
Banerjee addressed an enthusiastic assembly of student supporters with energy, apparently attempting to make a statement regarding his political comeback amid losing his power and suffering factionalism.
Banerjee challenged the state government by daring them to verify their allegations that she had not returned 19 assembly library books in order to receive an apology from them, if they were baseless.
She countered allegations made by Gaurishankar Ghosh, minister for Library Services, about not returning 18 volumes of Rabindra Rachanavali and a volume of Sanchayita that she borrowed during her tenure.
"They are accusing me of book thievery. If they are brave enough, they can present proofs; otherwise, they will have to say sorry to the entire world by licking their noses on the floor," Banerjee said, claiming that the books were kept in the Chief Minister’s Assembly chamber, which currently belongs to the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Earlier, Ghosh threatened to file a case, saying that irrespective of whether the accused is a former chief minister or a citizen, they need to be equally treated when it comes to returning library property through official channels.
On the other hand, before the parallel meetings came up, there was an ongoing poster war, with the Ritabrata side hinting about the inclusion of Abhishek Banerjee in the poster of the Kalighat faction. In spite of all these factors, the excitement at Cathedral Road showed how popular Banerjee still was among the ground-level workers.
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