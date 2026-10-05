Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Launch Indian Navy's First Indigenous Fleet Support Ship In Visakhapatnam
Rajnath will also lay the keel of the fifth Fleet Support Ship, FSS-5, and inaugurate the shipyard’s upgraded Slipway-4 and a 300-tonne Goliath Crane.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch Indian Navy’s first indigenous Fleet Support Ship (FSS-1) at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
The Defence Minister on Monday reached Visakhapatnam and was accorded a grand welcome by MP Sribharat and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivas, at INS Dega. Rajnath will also lay the keel of the fifth Fleet Support Ship, FSS-5, and inaugurate the shipyard’s upgraded Slipway-4 and a 300-tonne Goliath Crane.
The upgraded slipway, with its extended length and enhanced load-bearing capacity, supported by the crane, will enable the shipyard to build and launch vessels of up to 45,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT). The facilities will significantly expand its capacity to construct large and complex platforms.
FSS-1 is the first of five fleet support ships being built for the Navy. It will enter the waters of the Bay of Bengal just 18 months after steel cutting.
Hindustan Shipyard Limited won the order for the manufacture of five fleet support ships after a national-level competition, and handed over two of them to L&T. The company has also recently announced construction of the heaviest propeller of 81 tonnes for the first fleet support ship.
𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐒𝐋! The countdown is almost over. Tomorrow, 06 October 2026, Hindustan Shipyard Limited welcomes Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to Visakhapatnam for three landmark milestones: 🔹 Inauguration of the upgraded Slipway-4 & 300T Goliath Crane 🔹 Launch of FSS-1, the first of the Fleet Support Ships for the Indian Navy 🔹 Keel laying of FSS-5 Everything is in place, and Team HSL is ready. Wherever you are, join us live for this proud moment for the nation. 🔴 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄: https://t.co/TWfJhSxsxd 🕘 0845 hrs IST onwards 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐃, 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀'𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐘 #HindustanShipyardLtd #AatmanirbharBharat #MaritimeIndia #Visakhapatnam @rajnathsingh @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @DefProdnIndia @indiannavy @ncbn @PIB_India @DDNewslive @PRO_Vizag @vptIndia— Hindustan Shipyard Limited (@hsl_vizag) October 5, 2026
Usually, the length of a football field is between 90 and 110 metres. Two years ago, two of the old slipway berths were completely removed. In the past, ships were built that were smaller in size to match the length of old ones. As a pre-emptive strategy to build larger ships as per the changing requirements, a slipway berth as long as two football fields was constructed at a cost of Rs. 280 crores. The berth will be inaugurated by Rajnath.
Sources said a new huge crane collapsed during trials five years ago without even being inaugurated. Now a huge Goliath (crane) has been installed at a cost of Rs 300 crore as part of the yard modernization work. It has been designed to withstand heavy weight even at different stages.
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