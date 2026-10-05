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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Launch Indian Navy's First Indigenous Fleet Support Ship In Visakhapatnam

Rajnath will also lay the keel of the fifth Fleet Support Ship, FSS-5, and inaugurate the shipyard’s upgraded Slipway-4 and a 300-tonne Goliath Crane.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch Indian Navy’s first indigenous Fleet Support Ship (FSS-1) at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The Defence Minister on Monday reached Visakhapatnam and was accorded a gra
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST

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Visakhapatnam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch Indian Navy’s first indigenous Fleet Support Ship (FSS-1) at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The Defence Minister on Monday reached Visakhapatnam and was accorded a grand welcome by MP Sribharat and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivas, at INS Dega. Rajnath will also lay the keel of the fifth Fleet Support Ship, FSS-5, and inaugurate the shipyard’s upgraded Slipway-4 and a 300-tonne Goliath Crane.

The upgraded slipway, with its extended length and enhanced load-bearing capacity, supported by the crane, will enable the shipyard to build and launch vessels of up to 45,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT). The facilities will significantly expand its capacity to construct large and complex platforms.

FSS-1 is the first of five fleet support ships being built for the Navy. It will enter the waters of the Bay of Bengal just 18 months after steel cutting.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited won the order for the manufacture of five fleet support ships after a national-level competition, and handed over two of them to L&T. The company has also recently announced construction of the heaviest propeller of 81 tonnes for the first fleet support ship.

Usually, the length of a football field is between 90 and 110 metres. Two years ago, two of the old slipway berths were completely removed. In the past, ships were built that were smaller in size to match the length of old ones. As a pre-emptive strategy to build larger ships as per the changing requirements, a slipway berth as long as two football fields was constructed at a cost of Rs. 280 crores. The berth will be inaugurated by Rajnath.

Sources said a new huge crane collapsed during trials five years ago without even being inaugurated. Now a huge Goliath (crane) has been installed at a cost of Rs 300 crore as part of the yard modernization work. It has been designed to withstand heavy weight even at different stages.

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TAGGED:

RAJNATH SINGH
INDIAN NAVY
FLEET SUPPORT SHIP
VISAKHAPATNAM

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