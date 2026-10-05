ETV Bharat / state

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Launch Indian Navy's First Indigenous Fleet Support Ship In Visakhapatnam

The Defence Minister on Monday reached Visakhapatnam and was accorded a grand welcome by MP Sribharat and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivas, at INS Dega. Rajnath will also lay the keel of the fifth Fleet Support Ship, FSS-5, and inaugurate the shipyard’s upgraded Slipway-4 and a 300-tonne Goliath Crane.

The upgraded slipway, with its extended length and enhanced load-bearing capacity, supported by the crane, will enable the shipyard to build and launch vessels of up to 45,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT). The facilities will significantly expand its capacity to construct large and complex platforms.

FSS-1 is the first of five fleet support ships being built for the Navy. It will enter the waters of the Bay of Bengal just 18 months after steel cutting.