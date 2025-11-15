ETV Bharat / state

Defeated In Elections, Not In Life: Guinness World Record Holder Files 251st Nomination In Hometown

Salem Padmarajan has been contesting since 1988 and has spent Rs 1 crore so far. Now, he is in the fray for the Kunhimangalam panchayat.

Salem Padmarajan in his native place. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 15, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST

Kannur: Salem Padmarajan — who holds a Guinness World Record for the most election defeats after contesting numerous polls, including those for President and vice-president — is seeking a mandate from his native place for the first time at the age of 65. On Friday, he submitted his 251st nomination paper in Ward 1 of the Kunhimangalam Grama Panchayat in Kannur.

First Time Nomination in His Hometown

Although born in Salem, Padmarajan earned his elementary education in Kunhimangalam of Kannur. After moving to Tamil Nadu with his grandfather in 1975, he became active in elections from 1988 onwards. Since then, he has never contested an election from his native place. He had earlier contested against T Govindan in the 1996 Lok Sabha polls from Kasaragod, but this is the first time he is entering the fray in Kunhimangalam. Even though he is certain his nomination will be rejected because his name is missing from the voters' list, Padmarajan says he is happy that he could at least file his papers in his birthplace.

'Master' of Record Cefeats

Padmarajan has contested across panchayat wards, Assembly constituencies and Parliamentary seats. In Tamil Nadu alone, he has contested and lost around 175 elections. Though he has spent all his savings, his pride lies in holding the Guinness World Record for contesting the highest number of elections. He claims to have spent more than Rs 1 crore on these contests.

Currently running a tyre-resoling unit in Salem Mettur, Padmarajan now prefers the tyre as his election symbol. Over the years, he has sought various symbols — fish, diamond, etc. — but says he now favours the tyre because of his business. Even if his nomination is rejected for not being a voter in Kunhimangalam Panchayat, Padmarajan is satisfied that he has finally placed his name on the soil of his homeland during his long, quirky political journey.

admarajan says he is happy that he could at least file his papers in his birthplace. (ETV Bharat)

Elections Padmarajan has Contested So Far:

President

2022 – Droupadi Murmu.

2017 – Ram Nath Kovind.

2012 – Pranab Mukherjee.

2007 – Pratibha Patil.

2002 – A P J Abdul Kalam.

1997 – K R Narayanan.

Vice President

2022 – Jagdeep Dhankhar.

2017 – Venkaiah Naidu.

1997, 2012 – Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

2002 – Krishan Kant.

2007 – Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Prime Minister

2014 – Narendra Modi.

2013–2017 – Manmohan Singh.

2004 – Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

1996 – P V Narasimha Rao.

Chief Minister

2002 – Jayalalithaa

2006 – Karunanidhi

1994 – Y S Rajasekhara Reddy

2004 – K Karunakaran

1995 – A K Antony

2008 – B S Yediyurappa

2008 – S M Krishna

2008 – Bangarappa

1996 – Jayalalithaa

2015 – Jayalalithaa

2009 – H D Kumaraswamy

2011 – Sadananda Gowda

2013 – Jagadish Shettar

2024 – Chandrashekar Rao

2018 – Siddaramaiah

2021 – Edappadi Palaniswami

2021 – Pinarayi Vijayan

2011 – M K Stalin

2023 – Basavaraj Bommai

The symbols chosen by Padmarjan in different elections. (ETV Bharat)

A List That Never Ends

Padmarajan has also contested against several prominent leaders, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, Narayanaswamy, Suresh Gopi, PJ Kurien, Rahul Gandhi, Kanimozhi, MK Stalin, AK Antony, Vayalar Ravi, SM Krishna, Priyanka Gandhi and others.

Court Ruling: Only Two Constituencies Per Person

In 1996, Padmarajan filed nomination papers simultaneously in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry along with the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency. Not all were accepted, but the situation even forced the court to issue a new directive: A person can file nominations in only two states.

Despite knowing that nomination papers for the presidential, vice-presidential and Rajya Sabha elections will be rejected, he has repeatedly filed them. He says he has never felt discouraged or disappointed and intends to continue filing nomination papers and learning election procedures till the end of his life.

Election Symbols Used

Fish, cycle, chenda (drum), telephone, hat, ring, weighing scale, lock and key, helmet, table fan, watch, fruit & basket, drum, aeroplane, apple, grinding stone, candle, basket, balloon, ring, diamond and tyre.

