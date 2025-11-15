ETV Bharat / state

Defeated In Elections, Not In Life: Guinness World Record Holder Files 251st Nomination In Hometown

Kannur: Salem Padmarajan — who holds a Guinness World Record for the most election defeats after contesting numerous polls, including those for President and vice-president — is seeking a mandate from his native place for the first time at the age of 65. On Friday, he submitted his 251st nomination paper in Ward 1 of the Kunhimangalam Grama Panchayat in Kannur.

First Time Nomination in His Hometown

Although born in Salem, Padmarajan earned his elementary education in Kunhimangalam of Kannur. After moving to Tamil Nadu with his grandfather in 1975, he became active in elections from 1988 onwards. Since then, he has never contested an election from his native place. He had earlier contested against T Govindan in the 1996 Lok Sabha polls from Kasaragod, but this is the first time he is entering the fray in Kunhimangalam. Even though he is certain his nomination will be rejected because his name is missing from the voters' list, Padmarajan says he is happy that he could at least file his papers in his birthplace.

'Master' of Record Cefeats

Padmarajan has contested across panchayat wards, Assembly constituencies and Parliamentary seats. In Tamil Nadu alone, he has contested and lost around 175 elections. Though he has spent all his savings, his pride lies in holding the Guinness World Record for contesting the highest number of elections. He claims to have spent more than Rs 1 crore on these contests.

Currently running a tyre-resoling unit in Salem Mettur, Padmarajan now prefers the tyre as his election symbol. Over the years, he has sought various symbols — fish, diamond, etc. — but says he now favours the tyre because of his business. Even if his nomination is rejected for not being a voter in Kunhimangalam Panchayat, Padmarajan is satisfied that he has finally placed his name on the soil of his homeland during his long, quirky political journey.

Elections Padmarajan has Contested So Far:

President

2022 – Droupadi Murmu.

2017 – Ram Nath Kovind.

2012 – Pranab Mukherjee.

2007 – Pratibha Patil.

2002 – A P J Abdul Kalam.

1997 – K R Narayanan.

Vice President

2022 – Jagdeep Dhankhar.

2017 – Venkaiah Naidu.

1997, 2012 – Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

2002 – Krishan Kant.

2007 – Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Prime Minister

2014 – Narendra Modi.

2013–2017 – Manmohan Singh.

2004 – Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

1996 – P V Narasimha Rao.