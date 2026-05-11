Defeat By Single Vote: Madras High Court Reserves Verdict In Petition Filed by Former TN Minister Periya Karuppan
Periya Karuppan had filed a petition in the High Court and sought a directive ordering the Election Commission to retrieve the misplaced postal ballot.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has reserved its verdict in a case filed by former DMK Minister Periya Karuppan against a TVK candidate who secured victory by a margin of just one vote.
In the recently concluded 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Srinivasa Sethupathi—who contested on behalf of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from Tiruppattur Assembly constituency of Sivaganga district—secured 83,375 votes, defeating his opponent, DMK candidate and former Minister Periya Karuppan, by just one vote.
Reports said a postal ballot cast in the Tiruppattur constituency (Sivaganga district) had been erroneously sent to the Tiruppattur constituency (constituency no 50) located near Vellore. Karuppan, subsequently lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, requesting that the specific vote be included in the tally for the Tiruppattur constituency (constituency no 185) situated near Sivaganga.
As the Election Commission failed to act on the complaint, Karuppan filed a petition in the Madras High Court and sought a directive ordering the Election Commission to retrieve the misplaced postal ballot and preserve the video footage related to the vote-counting process.
The matter was taken up for hearing as an urgent case by the Madras High Court on May 10. During the proceedings, the court directed the Election Commission to file a response and adjourned the hearing.
Consequently, the case came up for hearing again on Monday before a bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar. Appearing on behalf of Karuppan, a senior counsel argued, "The Election Commission has failed to provide a clear explanation regarding the misdirection of the postal ballot. Due to the negligence of the Election Commission, a candidate's victory has been unjustly snatched away. The Election Commission must be held accountable for this."
Subsequently, the counsel appearing on behalf of the Election Commission argued, "No complaints have been received regarding the tampering of postal ballots. Postal ballots are taken into account only if they are received prior to the commencement of the postal ballot counting process. The rules clearly stipulate that if postal ballots are received belatedly—that is, after the counting of votes has already begun—they shall not be taken into account."
Having heard arguments from both sides, the judges reserved their verdict in the case without specifying a date.
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