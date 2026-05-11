ETV Bharat / state

Defeat By Single Vote: Madras High Court Reserves Verdict In Petition Filed by Former TN Minister Periya Karuppan

Chennai: The Madras High Court has reserved its verdict in a case filed by former DMK Minister Periya Karuppan against a TVK candidate who secured victory by a margin of just one vote.

In the recently concluded 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Srinivasa Sethupathi—who contested on behalf of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from Tiruppattur Assembly constituency of Sivaganga district—secured 83,375 votes, defeating his opponent, DMK candidate and former Minister Periya Karuppan, by just one vote.

Reports said a postal ballot cast in the Tiruppattur constituency (Sivaganga district) had been erroneously sent to the Tiruppattur constituency (constituency no 50) located near Vellore. Karuppan, subsequently lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, requesting that the specific vote be included in the tally for the Tiruppattur constituency (constituency no 185) situated near Sivaganga.

As the Election Commission failed to act on the complaint, Karuppan filed a petition in the Madras High Court and sought a directive ordering the Election Commission to retrieve the misplaced postal ballot and preserve the video footage related to the vote-counting process.