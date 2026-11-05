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Defamation Suit Filed Against Preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri For Remarks On Lord Krishna

Agra: A defamation case has been filed at the Agra District Court in Uttar Pradesh against religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri over his controversial remarks on Lord Krishna.

The petition filed by advocate Ajay Pratap Singh was heard by Civil Judge (Junior Division-V) Kanchan Kumari, and the next hearing has been scheduled for December 14.

During a Ram Katha (a discourse on the life of Lord Ram) held in Karera in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on October 29, Shastri — the head of Bageshwar Dham — drew a comparison between Lord Krishna and Lord Ram, discussing their respective postures and physical forms."Our Ram is 'straight' (upright/simple), whereas your Krishna is 'crooked' (bent/curved)," he said.

He referred to Lord Krishna as 'Tribhanga' — bent at three distinct points — and commented on the curvature of his waist, the tilt of his neck, and the manner of playing the flute.

Singh said Lord Krishna was born in Mathura during the Dwapara Yuga as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who descended to Earth in human form to establish Dharma (righteousness).

"No follower of the Sanatan tradition would accept the inappropriate remark made by preacher Dhirendra Shastri recently concerning Lord Krishna. Descendants of Lord Krishna still reside in the country today," he added.

During the proceedings, advocate Singh presented before the court the Mathura Gazetteer and the Report of a Tour in Eastern Rajputana in 1882-83 authored by Alexander Cunningham, the first director-general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), claiming that he is a descendant of Lord Krishna through his maternal lineage.