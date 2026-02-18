ETV Bharat / state

Defamation Case: Satyaki Savarkar Moves Pune Court Seeking Rahul Gandhi's Voice Samples

Pune: Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar has moved a local court seeking voice samples of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case against him over his comments about the late revolutionary. Satyaki's lawyer, Sangram Kolhatkar, moved the application before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) (MP/MLA Special Court) A A Shinde on Tuesday.

He has produced evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, but "for the proper adjudication of certain electronic recordings, the voice samples of the accused (Rahul Gandhi) are an indispensable piece of evidence," the plea stated.

The court should direct the accused to provide his voice samples before the competent authority, Satyaki said, and also sought a direction to Forensic Science Laboratory authorities to conduct a scientific analysis and comparison of the collected samples with the recordings on the court record.