Defamation Case: Despite Getting Bail, Actor Urmila Sanawar Yet To Come Out Of Jail
She failed to secure surety for two days. Her lawyer said the release would be possible after all formalities mandated by the court are fulfilled.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Haridwar: Despite securing bail in a defamation and extortion case related to former Uttarakhand MLA Suresh Rathore, actor Urmila Sanawar has yet to come out of jail on Tuesday due to a lack of surety.
The case was filed by Rathore's daughter Deepika on October 25 at the Ranipur Kotwali police station, alleging that Sanawar had made offensive remarks about her family on social media and demanded Rs five crore to transfer the property of 'Ravidas Dham' to her name.
Furthermore, it was alleged that when the demands were not met, Sanawar threatened to kill Deepika and her family.
Acting on the complaint, Sanawar was arrested from her residence in Saharanpur and was subsequently produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (ACJM) Court in Haridwar, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody. She was lodged in the Roshanabad district jail.
Sanawar had filed a bail application, which was heard on Monday by the ACJM Avinash Kumar Srivastava, who granted her bail and directed her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two securities of an equivalent amount.
However, as she could not provide a surety, she had to spend the night in jail. Although it was anticipated that she would be released on Tuesday, she could not secure any surety.
Sanawar's counsel, Priti Singh Chauhan, explained that certain necessary procedures must be completed following the grant of bail to secure her release. As no suitable surety could be presented on Tuesday, the release process could not be finalised. Her release from jail will only be possible once a surety appears and all the formalities mandated by the court are fulfilled," Chauhan said.
Meanwhile, senior jail superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said any order received from the court regarding Sanawar's release will be duly complied with.
Recently, Sanawar was questioned in connection with the alleged VIP investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. She had appeared in the CBI court and agreed to a narco test on October 23. The CBI, which is investigating the case, had questioned Rathore in Haridwar and Sanawar at different locations.
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