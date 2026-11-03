ETV Bharat / state

Defamation Case: Despite Getting Bail, Actor Urmila Sanawar Yet To Come Out Of Jail

The Roshanabad district jail, where Sanawar is lodged. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: Despite securing bail in a defamation and extortion case related to former Uttarakhand MLA Suresh Rathore, actor Urmila Sanawar has yet to come out of jail on Tuesday due to a lack of surety.

The case was filed by Rathore's daughter Deepika on October 25 at the Ranipur Kotwali police station, alleging that Sanawar had made offensive remarks about her family on social media and demanded Rs five crore to transfer the property of 'Ravidas Dham' to her name.

Furthermore, it was alleged that when the demands were not met, Sanawar threatened to kill Deepika and her family. Acting on the complaint, Sanawar was arrested from her residence in Saharanpur and was subsequently produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (ACJM) Court in Haridwar, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody. She was lodged in the Roshanabad district jail. Sanawar had filed a bail application, which was heard on Monday by the ACJM Avinash Kumar Srivastava, who granted her bail and directed her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two securities of an equivalent amount.