ETV Bharat / state

Deer Skull, 48 Horns, Peacock Feathers, And Guns Seized From Bandipur Homestay; One Held

The items seized during the raid. ( ETV Bharat )

Chamarajanagara: Amidst the deaths of three people in a shootout at the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka Forest Department officials seized several illegal items from a homestay on land at Survey No. 116 under Kebbepur village of Gundlupet taluk in Bandipur of Chamarajanagara district on Tuesday night.

According to information shared by workers of the collective leadership farmers' association, forest officials found a deer skull, 48 horns, peacock feathers, four guns, a revolver and air pistols during the raid.

Additionally, fences installed for hunting wildlife were seized. One person has been arrested in connection with the matter.

Following the seizure, forest department officials, including assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Suresh, visited the spot for inspection.