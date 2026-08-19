Deer Skull, 48 Horns, Peacock Feathers, And Guns Seized From Bandipur Homestay; One Held
GS Betta zone forest officer KP Satish Kumar said the matter has been brought to the notice of higher authorities, and further investigation is underway.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Chamarajanagara: Amidst the deaths of three people in a shootout at the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka Forest Department officials seized several illegal items from a homestay on land at Survey No. 116 under Kebbepur village of Gundlupet taluk in Bandipur of Chamarajanagara district on Tuesday night.
According to information shared by workers of the collective leadership farmers' association, forest officials found a deer skull, 48 horns, peacock feathers, four guns, a revolver and air pistols during the raid.
Additionally, fences installed for hunting wildlife were seized. One person has been arrested in connection with the matter.
Following the seizure, forest department officials, including assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Suresh, visited the spot for inspection.
GS Betta zone forest officer KP Satish Kumar said, "The raid was conducted based on specific information about illegal collection in the homestay. The seizure included 48 deer horns, skin, skull, gun and other items."
"One person has been arrested. The matter has been brought to the notice of the higher authorities, and further investigation is underway," he said.
Wildlife activists alleged that illegal hunting is taking place in the area located on the edge and sensitive zone of Bandipur National Park. Farmer leaders have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and strict legal action against the guilty under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
They have demanded that continuous inspections be conducted on resorts and homestays on the periphery of Bandipur and that forest encroachment and activities that harm wildlife should be curbed.
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