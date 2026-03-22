ETV Bharat / state

Deer Deaths In Chhattisgarh's Sarguja: Four Suspended, AAP Seeks Probe

Surguja: The death of as many as 15 deer have died at the Sanjay Gandhi Park in Chhattisgarh has kicked up a storm with the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanding a high-level probe into the matter.

The state government had suspended Deputy Ranger Ashok Kumar Sinha and Forester Mamta Porte along with Forester Pratima Lakra and Beat Guard Fulmani Singh for negligence of duty. This apart, a show-cause notice has been issued to Ranger Akshapalak Rishi, seeking an explanation for the death of the deer in the last few days.

Even as the Forest Department claimed the deer were killed by dogs, the Aam Aadmi Party has demanded an impartial probe into the issue and stringent action against officials. Two days back, 14 deer died in the park and the reason for it was attributed to dog attacks by the Forest Department. One more deer died on Sunday and the Department once again said the animal was killed by dogs.