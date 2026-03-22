Deer Deaths In Chhattisgarh's Sarguja: Four Suspended, AAP Seeks Probe
The AAP has alleged that the deer were killed by the forest officials themselves.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Surguja: The death of as many as 15 deer have died at the Sanjay Gandhi Park in Chhattisgarh has kicked up a storm with the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanding a high-level probe into the matter.
The state government had suspended Deputy Ranger Ashok Kumar Sinha and Forester Mamta Porte along with Forester Pratima Lakra and Beat Guard Fulmani Singh for negligence of duty. This apart, a show-cause notice has been issued to Ranger Akshapalak Rishi, seeking an explanation for the death of the deer in the last few days.
Even as the Forest Department claimed the deer were killed by dogs, the Aam Aadmi Party has demanded an impartial probe into the issue and stringent action against officials. Two days back, 14 deer died in the park and the reason for it was attributed to dog attacks by the Forest Department. One more deer died on Sunday and the Department once again said the animal was killed by dogs.
Divisional Forest Officer Abhishek Jojawat, stated, "An investigation team has been formed under the chairmanship of the SDO. Every aspect is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against anyone found negligent."
However, Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Bahadur Singh alleged that the Forest Department is trying to conceal evidence, and that the deer may have been killed and eaten by the officials themselves, or served to politicians. He said apart from Aam Aadmi Party, social activists are demanding a high-level investigation into the issue.
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