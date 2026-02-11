Kotdwar Gym Owner Says Business Crippled After Viral ‘Mohammad Deepak’ Video
His gym earlier saw nearly 150 members working out daily, however, after an incident the number of active members has dropped to 12–15.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Kotdwar: A gym owner in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, Deepak Kumar, who also identifies himself as Mohammad Deepak, is facing financial and social hardship following a controversy that has impacted his business.
According to Deepak, his gym earlier saw nearly 150 members working out daily. However, after an incident on January 26, the number of active members has dropped to just 12–15.
Deepak, who runs the gym from a rented building, said the facility used to remain crowded from morning till evening. “But after the January 26 incident, the atmosphere completely changed,” he said.
Deepak said the controversy began when he raised his voice in support of a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper. The elderly man was allegedly being pressured by some individuals to remove the word Baba from his shop’s name.
During the argument, when Deepak was asked his name, he responded, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.” A video of the exchange went viral on social media, which brought him into the spotlight. This clearly wasn’t a positive spotlight; it came with opposition and social boycott, which is now affecting his gym’s membership and income.
Deepak further alleged that on January 31, some members of the Bajrang Dal reached his gym to stage a protest. Police intervened and stopped them from proceeding further, but the incident created fear in the locality. “After that incident, members became scared and stopped coming to the gym,” he said
The gym, located on the second floor of a building, carries a monthly rent of Rs 40,000 and is the only source of income for his family. Deepak also said he built a house six months ago and is paying a monthly loan instalment of Rs 16,000.
The controversy has also affected his family and health. Deepak said he fell ill following the incident, and his daughter stopped attending school due to fear. Although she has resumed going to school over the past two days, she has only done so when accompanied by him.
He further claimed that on January 31, some individuals entered the gym premises while several male and female members were present, which frightened them and led to a further decline in attendance.
Despite the losses, Deepak said he remains hopeful that the situation will improve over time and that former members will eventually return.
