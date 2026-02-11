ETV Bharat / state

Kotdwar Gym Owner Says Business Crippled After Viral ‘Mohammad Deepak’ Video

According to Deepak, his gym earlier saw nearly 150 members working out daily. However, after an incident on January 26, the number of active members has dropped to just 12–15. ( ETV Bharat )

Kotdwar: A gym owner in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, Deepak Kumar, who also identifies himself as Mohammad Deepak, is facing financial and social hardship following a controversy that has impacted his business.

According to Deepak, his gym earlier saw nearly 150 members working out daily. However, after an incident on January 26, the number of active members has dropped to just 12–15.

Deepak, who runs the gym from a rented building, said the facility used to remain crowded from morning till evening. “But after the January 26 incident, the atmosphere completely changed,” he said.

Deepak said the controversy began when he raised his voice in support of a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper. The elderly man was allegedly being pressured by some individuals to remove the word Baba from his shop’s name.

During the argument, when Deepak was asked his name, he responded, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.” A video of the exchange went viral on social media, which brought him into the spotlight. This clearly wasn’t a positive spotlight; it came with opposition and social boycott, which is now affecting his gym’s membership and income.