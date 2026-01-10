ETV Bharat / state

Deep Depression To Weaken And Cross Sri Lanka Coast: IMD

Fishermen keep their boats ashore and shift them from the Nochikuppam shore during Cyclone Montha, as rough seas and strong winds suspend fishing activities along the coast, in Chennai on Monday, October 27, 2025. ( IANS )

Chennai: The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken into a depression and cross the coast of North Sri Lanka on Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Due to the presence of the weather system, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts.

According to the bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday, the Deep Depression is located about 100 km northeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 100 km east of Trincomalee, 180 km northeast of Pottuvil (Sri Lanka), 370 km southeast of Karaikal and 550 km south-southeast of Chennai.

"It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken into a Depression during the next 6 hours. Therefore, it will move west-northwestwards and cross the north Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna as a Depression," the Weather office said.