ETV Bharat / state

Deep Depression: Odisha CM Holds Review Meeting, Directs Officials To Ensure Zero Casualties

Bhubaneswar: In view of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday held a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan on its possible impact, as the rain-bearing system is expected to cross the coastal areas of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.

Majhi directed officials to monitor the situation continuously and make the highest level of preparedness to protect the lives of the people. "Our only policy in all natural disasters is zero casualties. Therefore, all the concerned departments should coordinate with the district administration to deal with this situation," he said.

The CM has given top priority to the safety of the people and directed officials to take them to safe places in waterlogged areas and provide them with appropriate relief.

Although there is no possibility of a cyclone, the Chief Minister has advised continuing the highest level of preparedness with all kinds of precautionary measures.

The departments of Health and Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Power, Commerce and Transport, Construction, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry have also been asked to be alert with necessary preparations.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Sashwat Mishra and Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil were present in the meeting.

Pujari said 33 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in various districts, prioritising the safety of the people and reviewed administrative preparedness along with the district magistrates of Koraput, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Khordha, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal. Pujari stressed on ensuring early warning, preparedness and prompt action by prioritising the safety of the people.