Deep Depression: Odisha CM Holds Review Meeting, Directs Officials To Ensure Zero Casualties
Although there is no possibility of a cyclone, Majhi has advised continuing the highest level of preparedness with all precautionary measures, reports Bhawani Shankar Das.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In view of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday held a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan on its possible impact, as the rain-bearing system is expected to cross the coastal areas of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.
Majhi directed officials to monitor the situation continuously and make the highest level of preparedness to protect the lives of the people. "Our only policy in all natural disasters is zero casualties. Therefore, all the concerned departments should coordinate with the district administration to deal with this situation," he said.
The CM has given top priority to the safety of the people and directed officials to take them to safe places in waterlogged areas and provide them with appropriate relief.
Although there is no possibility of a cyclone, the Chief Minister has advised continuing the highest level of preparedness with all kinds of precautionary measures.
The departments of Health and Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Power, Commerce and Transport, Construction, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry have also been asked to be alert with necessary preparations.
Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Sashwat Mishra and Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil were present in the meeting.
Pujari said 33 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in various districts, prioritising the safety of the people and reviewed administrative preparedness along with the district magistrates of Koraput, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Khordha, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal. Pujari stressed on ensuring early warning, preparedness and prompt action by prioritising the safety of the people.
While leaves of all government officials have been cancelled in the affected areas, ministers have been given the responsibility of supervising various districts.
Similarly, MLAs of sensitive districts like Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam and Koraput have been asked to monitor the situation in their respective constituencies and be with the people when necessary.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression has been moving westwards at a speed of 12 kmph in the last six hours, and is located about 70 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 150 km south of Gopalpur, 230 km south-southwest of Puri and 150 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam as of 5.30 pm.
It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, near Kalingapatnam, by Wednesday at midnight.
A red alert has been issued for Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri for Wednesday and Thursday, while an orange warning has been issued for Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam.
In the last 24 hours, an average of 37.9 mm rainfall has been recorded in the state. Koraput received 93.3 mm, Gajapati 79.2 mm, Balasore 79.2 mm 61.8 mm, Nabarangpur 59.6 mm and Ganjam 55.5 mm rainfall.
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