ETV Bharat / state

Decomposed Body Recovered From Pond Where Baruipur Minor Girl Was Found In Sack

Baruipur: Amid the ongoing uproar over the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a decomposed body was fished out from the same pond on Monday.

Baruipur SDPO Abhishek Ranjan said, "The decomposed body of a man was recovered from a pond today. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Krishnakanta Haldar and was missing since Friday. An investigation has been initiated and family members are being questioned to determine if he had any old enmity."

Preliminary probe suggests there is no link between the decomposed body and that of the minor girl that was stuffed in a sack and fished out on Sunday. Presently, investigators are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the time and cause of death.