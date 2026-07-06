Decomposed Body Recovered From Pond Where Baruipur Minor Girl Was Found In Sack
Baruipur Police recovered the decomposed body during a search operation launched in the pond after the minor girl's body was found here on Sunday.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Baruipur: Amid the ongoing uproar over the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a decomposed body was fished out from the same pond on Monday.
Baruipur SDPO Abhishek Ranjan said, "The decomposed body of a man was recovered from a pond today. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Krishnakanta Haldar and was missing since Friday. An investigation has been initiated and family members are being questioned to determine if he had any old enmity."
Preliminary probe suggests there is no link between the decomposed body and that of the minor girl that was stuffed in a sack and fished out on Sunday. Presently, investigators are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the time and cause of death.
Police personnel were conducting a search operation in the pond following the recovery of the minor girl's body when this body was discovered. Authorities immediately contacted the family members to gather information. Baruipur police are probing as to whether this is a case of murder or accidental death.
Meanwhile, the autopsy of the minor girl revealed that she died due to drowning and a severe head injury. Report stated that she was rendered unconscious by a blow on the head before being thrown into the pond. Although initially only a murder case was registered, stringent sections of the POCSO Act were added following preliminary evidence of sexual assault in the post-mortem report.
A case was registered under sections related to rape (65), gang-rape (70 [2]), murder (103 [1]), destruction of evidence (238), and criminal conspiracy (61) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to investigators, all aspects of the atrocity committed against the minor are being examined and relevant legal sections are being added successively based on the evidence gathered.
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