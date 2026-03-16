Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Dehradun's Raipur Area, Police Suspect Murder
Earlier this year, three women were murdered within a span of five days between late January and early February.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Dehradun: A boy of a woman was found near Chuna Bhatta of Dehradun. The body was found inside the ruins of an old structure in the area with visible injury marks. Police suspect it a murder.
According to police, they are trying to establish the identity of the deceased woman. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Raipur police station area. A forensic team has been called to examine the spot. Police said the body appears to be three to four days old.
According to police, the woman appears to be around 30 to 32 years old. The area where the body was recovered falls under rural police jurisdiction. SP Rural Jaya Baluni, SP City Pramod Kumar, and SSP Pramendra Dobal were present at the scene to oversee the investigation.
Earlier this year, three women were murdered within a span of five days between late January and early February. The first case occurred on January 29 in the Vikasnagar area, where an 18-year-old student was brutally killed. The attacker allegedly severed her fingers, nose and throat before crushing her head with a heavy stone.
On January 31, a woman living alone in a house in Gali No. 16 of Shivaji Nagar in Rishikesh was shot dead. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. Locals reported seeing the assailants’ escape. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father. The victim was originally from Yamkeshwar in Pauri Garhwal district and had been living in a rented house in Shivaji Nagar, Rishikesh. The accused was later arrested.
Another brutal murder took place on February 2 in the Machhi Bazaar area under the Nagar Kotwali police station in Dehradun, where a 23-year-old woman was killed. The accused allegedly slit her throat. Reportedly, the woman had stepped out of her house when a young man attacked her during a conversation.
According to locals, the deceased woman had a love marriage three years ago. Bhagirath Rawat, a resident of Suraj Basti in Dalanwala, said the 28-year-old woman had met her husband while both were allegedly involved in substance abuse. Their acquaintance eventually turned into a relationship, and the two later got married.
Rawat said the woman, identified as Shivani, has a two-year-old son. However, she was reportedly still struggling with drug addiction even after marriage.
Family members said Shivani had been sent to a de-addiction centre in Haridwar, but she was unable to overcome the habit. Her husband is also said to be addicted to drugs and is currently undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad.
Sources said the woman had returned from a de-addiction centre around 15 days ago. She had been missing from home for the past three days before her body was found. According to her family, she would sometimes disappear for a day or two in an intoxicated state and later return home. She has a younger sister who is currently taking care of her child, while their father earns a living by driving a school auto.
Meanwhile, the woman’s mother has levelled serious allegations against the police. She said that smack is openly sold in the Chuna Bhatta area and alleged that police negligence led to her daughter's death. According to her, she had informed the police several times about the illegal drug trade in the locality, but no action was taken.
Dehradun SSP Pramendra Dobal said further investigation into the case is underway. He added that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. Prima facie, the police suspect that the woman may have died due to a drug overdose.
Read More: