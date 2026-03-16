ETV Bharat / state

Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Dehradun's Raipur Area, Police Suspect Murder

Dehradun: A boy of a woman was found near Chuna Bhatta of Dehradun. The body was found inside the ruins of an old structure in the area with visible injury marks. Police suspect it a murder.

According to police, they are trying to establish the identity of the deceased woman. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Raipur police station area. A forensic team has been called to examine the spot. Police said the body appears to be three to four days old.

According to police, the woman appears to be around 30 to 32 years old. The area where the body was recovered falls under rural police jurisdiction. SP Rural Jaya Baluni, SP City Pramod Kumar, and SSP Pramendra Dobal were present at the scene to oversee the investigation.

Earlier this year, three women were murdered within a span of five days between late January and early February. The first case occurred on January 29 in the Vikasnagar area, where an 18-year-old student was brutally killed. The attacker allegedly severed her fingers, nose and throat before crushing her head with a heavy stone.

On January 31, a woman living alone in a house in Gali No. 16 of Shivaji Nagar in Rishikesh was shot dead. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. Locals reported seeing the assailants’ escape. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father. The victim was originally from Yamkeshwar in Pauri Garhwal district and had been living in a rented house in Shivaji Nagar, Rishikesh. The accused was later arrested.

Another brutal murder took place on February 2 in the Machhi Bazaar area under the Nagar Kotwali police station in Dehradun, where a 23-year-old woman was killed. The accused allegedly slit her throat. Reportedly, the woman had stepped out of her house when a young man attacked her during a conversation.