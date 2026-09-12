ETV Bharat / state

Decomposed Body Of Pakistani Terrorist Along With M4 Rifle Recovered In Doda: J&K Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have recovered the body of a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist from Pakistan along with a US-made M4 assault rifle in Jammu’s Doda area, officials said on Saturday.

A police official said that the J&K Police's special operations group (SOG), Army's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF retrieved the decomposed body of the Jaish terrorist, who, according to the official, was killed in a recent joint operation in Doda district.

J&K Police in a post on X confirmed the development but did no provide details of the operation or the identity of the dead terrorist.

"You Can Run But You Can’t Hide ! SOG Doda, RR and CRPF retrieved the remains of a Pakistani Jaish e Mohammed terrorist, who was neutralised earlier in a Joint Op. A night enabled M 4 has also been recovered," read the post.

The M4 assault rifles developed in 1980s were used by NATO and US forces during Afghanistan war. It is a lightweight, gas operated rifle used for combat and urban warfare. Following the exit of the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, these rifles were seized by Taliban, and eventually fell into the hands of Pakistani terrorists who carried them while infiltrating into Kashmir.