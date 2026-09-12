Decomposed Body Of Pakistani Terrorist Along With M4 Rifle Recovered In Doda: J&K Police
J&K Police in a social media post confirmed the development and said they had also recovered a night enabled M4.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have recovered the body of a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist from Pakistan along with a US-made M4 assault rifle in Jammu’s Doda area, officials said on Saturday.
A police official said that the J&K Police's special operations group (SOG), Army's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF retrieved the decomposed body of the Jaish terrorist, who, according to the official, was killed in a recent joint operation in Doda district.
J&K Police in a post on X confirmed the development but did no provide details of the operation or the identity of the dead terrorist.
"You Can Run But You Can’t Hide ! SOG Doda, RR and CRPF retrieved the remains of a Pakistani Jaish e Mohammed terrorist, who was neutralised earlier in a Joint Op. A night enabled M 4 has also been recovered," read the post.
You Can Run But You Can't Hide !— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 12, 2026
SOG Doda, RR and CRPF retrieved the remains of a Pakistani Jaish e Mohammed terrorist, who was neutralised earlier in a Joint Op. A night enabled M 4 has also been recovered.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @OfficeOfLGJandK @LokBhavanJandK @manojsinha_…
The M4 assault rifles developed in 1980s were used by NATO and US forces during Afghanistan war. It is a lightweight, gas operated rifle used for combat and urban warfare. Following the exit of the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, these rifles were seized by Taliban, and eventually fell into the hands of Pakistani terrorists who carried them while infiltrating into Kashmir.
The recovery of the terrorist's remains comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Police killed a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
Meanwhile, the National Investigations Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple places in Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a terror case under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The searches were conducted at seven places including three in Bandipora, two each in Kulgam and Sopore, another official said.
The raids were in connection with the investigations of a cross-border terror conspiracy involving Pakistan based handlers and a network of local overground workers allegedly providing logistical support to infiltrated terrorists.
The case was originally filed by J&K Police at Police Station Zakura in Srinagar and was transferred to NIA under section 23 of the UAPA Act 1967 sections 7 and 25 of the arms act 1959 and section 4 of the explosive substances act 1908.
Assisted by police and paramilitary forces, the NIA sleuths carried out searches at the houses of the suspects. Last month, the NIA teams also raided at several places in the Valley in connection with the case.
The case pertains to the arrest of an OGW affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in March from whom a hand grenade and ammunition was recovered. During investigations, Pakistani terrorists were arrested and a network of OGWs was busted.
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