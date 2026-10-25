Declared Dead, UP Man Makes Phone Calls To Wife, Gives Away His Live Location To Police
A murder accused, he procured forged documents to substantiate his alleged death; he previously worked in Mumbai before becoming involved in stock market trading.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Mau: Instead of him, a male goat was put on the pyre and consigned to flames. A murder accused, his last rites were conducted and he was declared dead. His wife claimed an insurance amount of Rs 10 lakh. Everything was going well — till he made phone calls to his wife.
In a press conference on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said that the accused, Raju, also known as Rajkumar Rajbhar, is 38 years old and a resident of the Khwajahapur area near the stadium in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district. He previously worked in Mumbai before becoming involved in stock market trading and cryptocurrency.
According to the police, the accused had been on the run for a long time after hatching a plan to have himself declared dead. He even procured forged documents to substantiate his alleged death.
The ASP explained that a case was registered against the accused in 2016 regarding the murder of Yogesh Singh in Mau, and legal proceedings were underway in court. The police believe the accused feared he might be sentenced to life imprisonment, which prompted him to allegedly hatch a conspiracy to have himself declared dead.
The accused was allegedly rendered unconscious through deceptive means and taken to a hospital; subsequently, photographs were manipulated to create the appearance of his death. The police have also uncovered information suggesting that forged death-related documents were procured from the Ghazipur district. However, these details remain subject to verification through official documentation and further investigation.
The police noted that Rajkumar was involved in trading, and several individuals — reportedly including two homoeopathic doctors — had invested money in his ventures. According to the accused, these doctors allegedly advised him to stage his own death. It is suspected that the scheme was intended to evade a potential prison sentence and to avoid repaying the investors. The police intend to question the two doctors to determine their level of involvement, though their actual complicity remains a subject of ongoing investigation.
According to the police, the family of the accused had been formally notified of his death. It has also come to light that the family members received an insurance payout of approximately Rs 10 lakh. The police will now investigate the circumstances under which this insurance claim was settled and whether a death certificate was used to facilitate it.
The ASI said that the Civil Lines police team had been searching for the accused, who was frequently changing his hideouts. The police suspected that he was still in the vicinity of the district. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Khwajahapur village and apprehended him. The accused had been on the run for about 18 months after having himself declared dead.
The police have initiated proceedings for a new case against the accused and have launched a comprehensive investigation into the entire matter. The ASP said that the creation of the alleged fraudulent death certificate, the tampering with photographs, and the role of other documents will also be examined.
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