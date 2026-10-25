ETV Bharat / state

Declared Dead, UP Man Makes Phone Calls To Wife, Gives Away His Live Location To Police

The accused in police custody. ( ETV Bharat )

Mau: Instead of him, a male goat was put on the pyre and consigned to flames. A murder accused, his last rites were conducted and he was declared dead. His wife claimed an insurance amount of Rs 10 lakh. Everything was going well — till he made phone calls to his wife.

In a press conference on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said that the accused, Raju, also known as Rajkumar Rajbhar, is 38 years old and a resident of the Khwajahapur area near the stadium in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district. He previously worked in Mumbai before becoming involved in stock market trading and cryptocurrency.

According to the police, the accused had been on the run for a long time after hatching a plan to have himself declared dead. He even procured forged documents to substantiate his alleged death. Declared Dead, UP Man Makes Phone Calls To Wife, Gives Away His Live Location To Police (ETV Bharat) The ASP explained that a case was registered against the accused in 2016 regarding the murder of Yogesh Singh in Mau, and legal proceedings were underway in court. The police believe the accused feared he might be sentenced to life imprisonment, which prompted him to allegedly hatch a conspiracy to have himself declared dead. The accused was allegedly rendered unconscious through deceptive means and taken to a hospital; subsequently, photographs were manipulated to create the appearance of his death. The police have also uncovered information suggesting that forged death-related documents were procured from the Ghazipur district. However, these details remain subject to verification through official documentation and further investigation.