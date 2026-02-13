ETV Bharat / state

Declared Dead, Teen Revived By Alert Ambulance Technician In Dramatic Bengal Incident

The girl was immediately taken to Kanthi Sub-District Hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ( ETV Bharat )

Kanthi: A 14-year-old girl who had been declared dead by doctors was brought back to life due to the alertness of an ICU ambulance technician. The incident occurred in Erafatpur village under Kanthi police station limits in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district.

According to local sources, the teenager allegedly consumed poison following family tensions related to her studies. She was initially taken to several government and private hospitals before being admitted to a nursing home in Tamluk, where doctors reportedly declared her dead.

Her family then brought her body back home. The family began funeral preparations, and even a grave was dug. However, while transporting the girl home in an ambulance, critical care technologist Rabindranath Mandal noticed signs of a pulse on the monitor. He told the family that the girl might still be alive. Initially, the family members were reluctant, however, eventually, they agreed.

The girl was immediately taken to Kanthi Sub-District Hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Gradually, she started responding to the treatment, later she was discharged after seven days in the hospital.

The girl’s brother, Khadim Shah, said, “Our mother had scolded her, after which my sister consumed sleeping pills. I first took her to Majna Rural Hospital. From there, she was referred elsewhere and remained admitted for two days. Later, we were advised to shift her again. At a private hospital in Tamluk, doctors said she had died. A doctor in Kanthi also confirmed that she was no more. We were taking her home when the ambulance technician, Rabindranath Mandal, said that she was still alive and insisted on taking her to the hospital. Because of him, my sister survived.”