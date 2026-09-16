ETV Bharat / state

Declared Dead In 2014, Bihar Woman Found Alive In Jharkhand During SIR

Garhwa: A woman who had been declared dead in Bihar in August 2014 was found alive during the ongoing SIR exercise in the Kandi police station area of ​Garhwa district in Jharkhand.

It was learnt that the woman went to Bihar to collect her documents for verification in the Special Intensive Revision, when the Bihar police came to know that she was alive. On September 11, she was traced to her village and taken into custody. A team of Bihar Police reached the village four days ago and took her back with the assistance of the local police.

Kandi Station House Officer (SHO) Ashfaq Alam said information regarding the woman surfaced during the SIR verification process. She had gone to Bihar to collect documents for the verification when locals recognised her and alerted the police.

"The woman had been declared dead in Bihar in 2014. Subsequently, she assumed a new identity and was living with a man in the Kandi police station area. During questioning, she told the police that she had fled her in-laws' house due to continued physical abuse by her husband," Alam said.