Declared Dead In 2014, Bihar Woman Found Alive In Jharkhand During SIR
She fled her in-laws' house in Aurangabad in 2014 due to physical abuse by her husband and had been living with a man in Garhwa.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Garhwa: A woman who had been declared dead in Bihar in August 2014 was found alive during the ongoing SIR exercise in the Kandi police station area of Garhwa district in Jharkhand.
It was learnt that the woman went to Bihar to collect her documents for verification in the Special Intensive Revision, when the Bihar police came to know that she was alive. On September 11, she was traced to her village and taken into custody. A team of Bihar Police reached the village four days ago and took her back with the assistance of the local police.
Kandi Station House Officer (SHO) Ashfaq Alam said information regarding the woman surfaced during the SIR verification process. She had gone to Bihar to collect documents for the verification when locals recognised her and alerted the police.
"The woman had been declared dead in Bihar in 2014. Subsequently, she assumed a new identity and was living with a man in the Kandi police station area. During questioning, she told the police that she had fled her in-laws' house due to continued physical abuse by her husband," Alam said.
Rohtas SP Raj said the woman got married in 2014 and ran away from her in-laws' house after some time due to continued physical abuse by her husband. Subsequently, the body of a woman was recovered in the area, and her brother identified it.
At that time, the woman's family members lodged a complaint against her in-laws at the Dehri Town police station of Aurangabad on August 20, 2014, alleging murder. Several family members — including her husband, father-in-law, and brother-in-law — were jailed. The police investigation during this time has also come under scrutiny.
"A police team was sent to Garhwa, where the woman was found and brought back to Rohtas. An FIR is being registered against her for misleading the investigation, and she has been produced before the court," he added.
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