Declared Dead And Immersed In Ganges, UP Youth Returns Home After 13 Years
A 13-year-old boy at the time, Deepu's body was immersed in the Ganges after his family believed him to be dead by a snake bite.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
Bulandshahr: In a real-life drama that outshines movie scripts, a youth whose body was immersed in a river presumed dead from a snake bite returned home alive after 13 years, on Saturday in Surajpur Tikri near Aurangabad, Uttar Pradesh.
A 13-year-old boy at the time, Deepu, whose body was immersed in the Ganges after his family believed him to be dead after being bitten by a snake. The people of Surajpur Tikri Village are overjoyed by his return.
Sukhpal Saini, a resident of Surajpur Tikri Village in Aurangabad, said that about 13 years ago, his son Deepu went to the haystack to do some work. Meanwhile, a snake suddenly bit him. After this, Deepu was taken to a snakebite treatment centre in the nearby village of Mudhi Bakapur, where he was declared dead. His death devastated all the family members.
According to Sukhpal, following this, with everyone's consent, the family declared him dead and immersed the body in the Ganges at Brajghat. Deepu's death had left his mother, Suman Devi, in a very bad state. She was lost day and night in the memories of her son.
Meanwhile, someone had told her that snake charmers often revive people who have died from snakebites with herbs. In this hope, both parents began visiting the snake charmers' ashrams in the vicinity.
A year ago, when Sukhpal visited Bengali Baba's ashram in Palwal, he saw a young man who looked like his own child. When he examined the mark behind his ear, he discovered that it was exactly like his son's. After this, they gathered information about the young man from the ashram staff.
According to the family, elderly snake charmers at the ashram informed them that they had rescued Deepu after he had been floating in the Ganges. He was then brought to the Bengali Nath Baba Ashram in Nagal village, Palwal. The snake charmers treated him with herbs for several days. He miraculously recovered after a few days.
Deepu was then sent to Bengal. He was brought back to the ashram six years ago and has been living there ever since. When the family members visited the ashram and expressed their desire to take Deepu home, the snake charmers refused. They said Deepu would only be reunited with them after at least a year, citing religious beliefs.
According to Sukhpal, the Palwal Ashram kept its promise, and after a year, a saint brought Deepu to their village on Saturday. Deepu met his family and relatives. His family and villagers were overjoyed to see him. Deepu, too, seemed delighted to be reunited with his family. After meeting his relatives, Baba took him back to the ashram on Saturday evening. His mother was overjoyed to see her son.
