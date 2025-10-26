ETV Bharat / state

Declared Dead And Immersed In Ganges, UP Youth Returns Home After 13 Years

Deepu ( ETV Bharat )

Bulandshahr: In a real-life drama that outshines movie scripts, a youth whose body was immersed in a river presumed dead from a snake bite returned home alive after 13 years, on Saturday in Surajpur Tikri near Aurangabad, Uttar Pradesh. A 13-year-old boy at the time, Deepu, whose body was immersed in the Ganges after his family believed him to be dead after being bitten by a snake. The people of Surajpur Tikri Village are overjoyed by his return. Sukhpal Saini, a resident of Surajpur Tikri Village in Aurangabad, said that about 13 years ago, his son Deepu went to the haystack to do some work. Meanwhile, a snake suddenly bit him. After this, Deepu was taken to a snakebite treatment centre in the nearby village of Mudhi Bakapur, where he was declared dead. His death devastated all the family members. Deepu with family members (ETV Bharat) According to Sukhpal, following this, with everyone's consent, the family declared him dead and immersed the body in the Ganges at Brajghat. Deepu's death had left his mother, Suman Devi, in a very bad state. She was lost day and night in the memories of her son.