Declared Brain Dead, Kerala Class 12 Girl Lives On Through Four Others
Ayona Monson (17) was undergoing treatment at Kannur Mims Hospital after a devastating fall from her school building. Despite doctors' best efforts, she died recently.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Kannur/Thiruvananthapuram: In a poignant blend of tragedy and selfless humanity, 17-year-old Ayona Monson, a Class 12 student at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Payyavoor, has left an indelible mark by gifting a second lease of life to four people.
Ayona, who was undergoing treatment at Kannur Mims Hospital after a devastating fall from her school building, passed away recently. But her family's courageous decision to donate her organs — two kidneys, liver and corneas — is being hailed as a supreme act of grace. The tragedy unfolded on Monday morning, just as her school was reopening after the Christmas holidays, when Ayona fell from the third floor onto the basketball court.
Despite the best efforts of the medical team at Mims Hospital, her life could not be saved. Following the declaration of brain death, her organs were harvested in the early hours of Wednesday at around 3 am, setting in motion a high-stakes, time-sensitive mission to reach waiting recipients in Thalassery, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.
In a historic first for Kerala's medical logistics, one of Ayona's kidneys was transported from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram via a scheduled commercial Indigo flight, marking the first time a passenger aircraft was used for organ transport in the state. Demonstrating immense social responsibility, the Indigo authorities provided a seat free of cost for the life-saving mission. Namitha, the organ donation coordinator who accompanied the kidney on the flight, expressed her gratitude, stating that the airline authorities cooperated extensively to ensure the mission's success.
This seamless coordination ensured the organ reached the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College exactly on schedule. Doctors confirmed the timely arrival of the kidney and stated that the surgical procedures for the recipient — a 27-year-old woman from Parassala — were initiated immediately. While one kidney went to Thiruvananthapuram, the other organs were designated for patients in hospitals across Thalassery and Kozhikode.
The news of Ayona's death has cast a deep shadow over the Payyavoor community and her school, where she was known as a bright and diligent student. School principal K Binoy expressed profound shock, noting that Ayona was an excellent student who showed no signs of academic pressure or mental distress. He added that she had returned to school after the holidays in good spirits, making the incident all the more baffling.
The tragedy is further heightened by the fact that Ayona's mother was scheduled to leave for a job abroad in the coming days. While the police continue their detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her fall, the focus remains on the incredible legacy Ayona leaves behind. By saving four lives through her family's generosity, this young girl continues to live on, proving that even in the face of immense loss, the spirit of giving can illuminate the lives of others.
