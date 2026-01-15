ETV Bharat / state

Declared Brain Dead, Kerala Class 12 Girl Lives On Through Four Others

Kannur/Thiruvananthapuram: In a poignant blend of tragedy and selfless humanity, 17-year-old Ayona Monson, a Class 12 student at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Payyavoor, has left an indelible mark by gifting a second lease of life to four people.

Ayona, who was undergoing treatment at Kannur Mims Hospital after a devastating fall from her school building, passed away recently. But her family's courageous decision to donate her organs — two kidneys, liver and corneas — is being hailed as a supreme act of grace. The tragedy unfolded on Monday morning, just as her school was reopening after the Christmas holidays, when Ayona fell from the third floor onto the basketball court.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team at Mims Hospital, her life could not be saved. Following the declaration of brain death, her organs were harvested in the early hours of Wednesday at around 3 am, setting in motion a high-stakes, time-sensitive mission to reach waiting recipients in Thalassery, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In a historic first for Kerala's medical logistics, one of Ayona's kidneys was transported from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram via a scheduled commercial Indigo flight, marking the first time a passenger aircraft was used for organ transport in the state. Demonstrating immense social responsibility, the Indigo authorities provided a seat free of cost for the life-saving mission. Namitha, the organ donation coordinator who accompanied the kidney on the flight, expressed her gratitude, stating that the airline authorities cooperated extensively to ensure the mission's success.