Declare Illicit Poppy Cultivation In Manipur As A Matter Of National Security: Meitei Alliance To PM

Official data released by the Manipur Police Department confirms the destruction of 2,618 acres of illegal poppy plantations in a period of just over three months from November 2 last year to February 8, 2026. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Meitei Alliance, a Meitei diaspora organization, on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur as a matter of national security and environmental emergency.

In a memorandum submitted to the PMO, the alliance has also appealed to Modi to strengthen Indo–Myanmar border management under constitutional and statutory authority.

It also demanded the constitution of a unified central task force integrating security, intelligence, forest, and revenue authorities for time-bound eradication of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur, besides reviewing and withdrawal of Suspension of Operations (SoO) with militant organisations where involvement in narcotics is established.

The alliance said that Manipur has been experiencing a prolonged internal crisis marked by extensive loss of life, mass displacement, destruction of livelihoods, and erosion of constitutional governance.

“A central driver of this crisis is the unchecked expansion of illicit poppy cultivation across the hill districts of the state and trans-border narcotics paddling, running a narco economy that fuels divisive ethnocentric politics,” it said in the memorandum, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.

As part of the ongoing drive against illicit poppy cultivation, official data released by the Manipur Police Department confirms the destruction of 2,618 acres of illegal poppy plantations in a period of just over three months from November 2 last year to February 8, 2026, across the districts of Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Senapati, Chandel, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, and Tamenglong.