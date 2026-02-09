Declare Illicit Poppy Cultivation In Manipur As A Matter Of National Security: Meitei Alliance To PM
The Meitei diaspora organization also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen Indo–Myanmar border management under constitutional and statutory authority.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Meitei Alliance, a Meitei diaspora organization, on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur as a matter of national security and environmental emergency.
In a memorandum submitted to the PMO, the alliance has also appealed to Modi to strengthen Indo–Myanmar border management under constitutional and statutory authority.
It also demanded the constitution of a unified central task force integrating security, intelligence, forest, and revenue authorities for time-bound eradication of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur, besides reviewing and withdrawal of Suspension of Operations (SoO) with militant organisations where involvement in narcotics is established.
The alliance said that Manipur has been experiencing a prolonged internal crisis marked by extensive loss of life, mass displacement, destruction of livelihoods, and erosion of constitutional governance.
“A central driver of this crisis is the unchecked expansion of illicit poppy cultivation across the hill districts of the state and trans-border narcotics paddling, running a narco economy that fuels divisive ethnocentric politics,” it said in the memorandum, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.
As part of the ongoing drive against illicit poppy cultivation, official data released by the Manipur Police Department confirms the destruction of 2,618 acres of illegal poppy plantations in a period of just over three months from November 2 last year to February 8, 2026, across the districts of Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Senapati, Chandel, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, and Tamenglong.
“The scale, geographic spread, and persistence of these plantations clearly demonstrate the existence of organised and well-coordinated criminal networks operating in direct violation of Indian law. This magnitude of cultivation cannot be characterised as subsistence farming; it is unmistakably industrial-scale narcotics production,” the Meitei Alliance stated in its memorandum submitted to PMO.
The memorandum has also been submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.
“The average yield of raw opium in Manipur is reported to be approximately 25 kg per acre. On this conservative estimate, the destruction of 2,618 acres translates to roughly 65,450 kg of raw opium eradicated within this short period. With the farm-gate price of raw opium in Myanmar in 2025 reported to be around USD 365 per kg, the estimated market value of the destroyed opium amounts to approximately USD 23.90 million, or about Rs 217.4 crore. In the international market, this value is reported to increase by nearly tenfold,” it stated.
The latest updates from the Manipur Police, according to the Meitei Alliance, indicate that illicit poppy cultivation has re-emerged on a significant scale, even after repeated eradication drives and extensive security deployments.
“This recurring pattern underscores a critical reality. Poppy cultivation in Manipur is not a sporadic or isolated criminal activity, but a resilient, organised narco-economy with the capacity to regenerate unless its enabling networks are dismantled in their entirety,” it said.