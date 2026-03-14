ETV Bharat / state

Decision To Revoke Wangchuk's Detention Welcome, But No Space For Agitation, Violence: Ladakh LG

LG Vinai Kumar Saxena during his swearing-in ceremony, at the Arya Nagarjuna Auditorium of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies in Choglamsar, Leh, Ladakh, Friday, March 13, 2026. ( PTI )

Leh: Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday welcomed the central government's decision to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, terming it a positive step for the region.

However, Saxena said there is "no space for agitation" and violence in the Union territory, and all issues pertaining to the aspirations and concerns of people would be addressed through dialogue with stakeholders.

The Centre on Saturday said it has revoked with immediate effect the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, nearly six months after he was arrested following violent protests in Leh that left four dead.

The decision, which the Centre said was to foster peace in Ladakh, comes days after the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to March 17 the hearing on a plea filed by the activist's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after the protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh.