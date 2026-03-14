Decision To Revoke Wangchuk's Detention Welcome, But No Space For Agitation, Violence: Ladakh LG
Ladakh LG Saxena welcomes the decision to revoke Wangchuk's detention, a positive step by the Centre towards fostering an environment of peace in Ladakh
Published : March 14, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Leh: Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday welcomed the central government's decision to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, terming it a positive step for the region.
However, Saxena said there is "no space for agitation" and violence in the Union territory, and all issues pertaining to the aspirations and concerns of people would be addressed through dialogue with stakeholders.
The Centre on Saturday said it has revoked with immediate effect the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, nearly six months after he was arrested following violent protests in Leh that left four dead.
The decision, which the Centre said was to foster peace in Ladakh, comes days after the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to March 17 the hearing on a plea filed by the activist's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention.
Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after the protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh.
"Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has welcomed the decision to revoke the detention of Wangchuk and said it was a positive step by the Centre towards fostering an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh.
Hon’ble Lt Governor, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena has welcomed the decision to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk and said it was a positive step by the Centre towards fostering an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in #Ladakh.— Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) March 14, 2026
Shri Saxena maintained that…
"Saxena maintained that there is no space for agitation and violence in Ladakh and all issues pertaining to the aspirations and concerns of the people would be addressed through dialogue with various stakeholders, community leaders and citizens in Ladakh," the Office of the LG said in a post on X.
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are spearheading the agitation in Ladakh in support of their statehood and Sixth Schedule demands and are engaged in high-level talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
In a February 4 meeting of the High-Powered Committee chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, two prominent groups from Ladakh -- LAB and KDA -- demanded the release of Wangchuk, besides asserting other demands.
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